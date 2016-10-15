Kinnick crushes Seoul American to set up Kadena showdown

YOKOSUKA NAVAL BASE, Japan – Kacey Walker and Andrew Urette combined for five touchdowns and led a potent Nile C. Kinnick running attack to a 63-0 win Saturday over Seoul American that helped throw the race for Far East Division I title-game space wide open.

Coupled with American School In Japan’s 34-20 win over two-time defending D-I champion Kadena, also on Saturday, four teams remain in the chase for berths in the Far East championship game, scheduled for Nov. 12 at the home of the team with the best regular-season record.

Kadena, Kinnick, ASIJ and Kubasaki each have the equivalent of two wins and one loss in the D-I standings. Red Devils coach Dan Joley said it’s anybody’s guess at this point which team will play for the title.

“We’ve got things working for us,” Joley said, adding that the Red Devils’ 13-6 loss in the season opener against Kubasaki has lit a fire under his team.

When Joley apprised his players after the game of the situation – and that Kinnick could possibly host the Nov. 12 title game – “they were pretty excited,” he said.

“The kids are working toward a goal. They were disappointed after the Kubasaki loss, and it’s motivated them for the last month,” Joley said. Kinnick has two DODEA-Japan titles to its credit, in 2013 and 2014, but has never played for the Far East title.

Walker and Urette, both juniors, made sure the Red Devils took a giant step toward that goal; Saturday’s was Kinnick’s biggest win since a 44-6 triumph over Seoul American three seasons ago.

Urette had 118 yards and two touchdowns on eight carries plus a fumble recovery and 5½ tackles. Walker went 3-for-5 passing for 59 yards and rushed seven times for 66 yards and three touchdowns. Brad Deibel, Brian Hunt, Chauncey Jamerson and Brandon Lyon each also ran for TDs.

The Red Devils defense recorded eight sacks, three fumble recoveries and three interceptions – “almost equal to our entire tackle total,” Joley said. The Falcons spent much of the game passing, with most of the aerials falling incomplete.

Jamar Hargress led the defensive charge with five sacks and two passes defended. Connor Joley returned an interception 53 yards. Daniel Moran – the team’s placekicker – had four tackles and a sack. Devoney Stanley had two interceptions and a fumble recovery and 61 return yards.

“We’ll focus on the next game and fix what we can,” Falcons coach Shawen Smith said. Seoul American next visits Humphreys on Friday, the Blackhawks’ homecoming game.

As for the D-I title chase, ASIJ visits Kubasaki and Kinnick travels to Kadena next Saturday.

“Everybody controls their own destiny,” Joley said. “It’s all about whatever happens next Saturday. It’s kind of cool. Parity is fun. There’s some great football being played right now.”