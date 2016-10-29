King, Yokota, Seoul Foreign win on courts, ASIJ triumphs on course

It was a red-letter day for E.J. King boys tennis players Saturday at Yokota, where Akira Goodman captured the singles title and teamed with Jonathan Lee to win doubles in the DODEA-Japan tournament on Saturday.

Goodman, the No. 1 seed, beat teammate Marcus Schrader 8-2 in the singles final. The Cobras pair of Goodman and Lee won the doubles by walkover when one half of Nile C. Kinnick’s finals pair, Ryan Posthumus, was forced to retire with an injured shoulder.

Last year’s girls singles silver medalist, Kaia Austin of Yokota, beat Megan Sewell of Kinnick 8-2 for the title, then teamed with Elly Garcia to down Zama’s Reagan Palmer and Eiry Lynch 8-6 to win doubles.

Kanto schools next compete in the league finals on Tuesday at Tokyo’s Ariake Tennis Complex.

In cross country, reigning Far East champion Lisa Watanuki of American School In Japan made it two thirds of the way to repeating her individual triple crown of a year ago, taking the Kanto Plain finals title Saturday at Tama Hills Recreation Center in record fashion.

The diminutive senior beat her own course high school record set a week earlier, running the 2.1-mile distance in 12 minutes, 27.4 seconds and topping her old personal best by 9.1 seconds. Watanuki earlier this season repeated her Asia-Pacific Invitational title on Guam.

The overall Tama girls course record remains 12:22.7 by Brittani Shappell of Seisen, set in 2013 as an eighth-grader.

Senior Thomas Richter of St. Mary’s captured his first race victory at Tama, running the 2.9-mile boys course in 15:04.4.

Hunter Lund of Zama placed highest among DODEA boys finishers in 15:26.8, while Kinnick’s Lucy Baily took third among girls in 13:43.9.

ASIJ won the boys title 52-53 over St. Mary’s, while the Mustangs girls outdistanced Sacred Heart 50-58.

On the volleyball courts of Seoul Foreign School, Crusaders also enjoyed a red-letter day, sweeping both the boys and girls titles in the Korean-American Interscholastic Activities Conference Blue Division Tournaments.

But it wasn’t easy for the boys. With Most Valuable Player Daniel Bang leading the way, the Crusaders had to outlast Seoul American 18-25, 25-23, 25-22, 19-25, 15-4 for the title.

Drama was hardly a bother in the girls final. Led by girls Most Valuable Player Lalla Migliardi, the Crusaders swept Osan 25-16, 25-21, 25-18.