Guam thumps Tiyan to reach island semifinals

AGANA HEIGHTS, Guam – Guam High’s big three of Juan King, Solomon White and Avery Fernandez dropped a combined six touchdowns on Tiyan in Saturday’s quarterfinal, routing the Titans 52-0 on a rainy Saturday at Panthers Field.

With the victory, the Panthers (6-1) booked a semifinal date Saturday at George Washington. John F. Kennedy beat Okkodo 16-6 in Friday’s other quarterfinal, punching its ticket to the other semifinal Saturday against Father Duenas at a site to be determined.

“We’re going to try to do it,” coach Jacob Dowdell said of the Panthers’ semifinal date with the Geckos. He said a huge factor could be weather. “We’re hoping for a dry field; if that happens, we have a chance. But if it rains, we’re going to have to work for it.”

Guam used four players at one time or another at quarterback on Saturday: King, Fernandez, White and Rashean Jacobs.

King rushed 13 times for 206 yards and three touchdowns. White was 16-for-26 for 180 yards passing and ran for 75 yards on seven tries, with two touchdowns. Fernandez added a rushing touchdown and had 115 yards total offense, plus a team season-high 17 tackles.

Dowdell’s son Jeylyn ran a fumble return 40 yards for a score, and the Panthers defense also had an interception by D.J. Williams, who also forced the fumble. “It was a redemption game for the defense, especially,” the elder Dowdell said.

The semifinal winners are slated to meet in the league championship Bamboo Bowl on Oct. 29; the third-place game pits the semifinal losers on Oct. 28.