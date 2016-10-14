Blackhawks edge Warriors to secure title-game berth

CAMP WALKER, South Korea – Humphreys has punched its ticket for the Far East Division II football title game and dethroned three-time defending champion Daegu, thanks to the right foot of Trey Schreurs.

The senior placekicker booted a 23-yard field goal in overtime as the Blackhawks edged the Warriors 17-14 on Friday.

Humphreys will travel to either Yokota or Matthew C. Perry to play for its first D-II championship Nov. 5.

But filling its name on that title dance card was far from easy, Blackhawks coach Steven Elliott said.

“It was a roller-coaster ride from the word go,” Elliott said of Friday’s contest, which swayed back and forth until the extra session. “Our team motto is never give up. Our guys took that to heart. The way they dug down speaks volumes, their ability to overcome adversity.”

The Blackhawks beat the Warriors 27-8 the first time the teams played in early September, and Daegu needed to win Friday’s contest by 20 or more points to have a chance at defending those three titles.

Daegu coach Blake Sims said he felt several calls and ball placements didn’t go in the Warriors’ favor and perhaps helped the Blackhawks to the victory. “It was frustrating,” Sims said.

“The team that’s going to play for the title earned their spot fair and square. But the better team tonight did not win,” Sims said.

Brice Bulotovich threw a 40-yard touchdown pass to Nate Hellams and freshman running back David Key rushed 2 yards for a score as the Blackhawks stayed in front most of the way.

Daegu responded with a 5-yard run by Jacob Litton for a touchdown, then tied it on Javeon Bell’s 75-yard interception-return TD and William Bair’s 2-point conversion run early in the fourth quarter, setting the stage for Schreurs’ overtime kicking heroics.

Bulotovich finished 5-for-23 for 107 yards and rushed four times for 49 yards. Key had 35 yards on seven carries plus seven tackles and a sack. Owen “Thor” Williams caught two passes for 47 yards and had 16 tackles and a forced fumble. Marcus Childs had 20 tackles and a fumble recovery and Criss Carlos 10 tackles and a sack.

“We did what we had to do to reach the ultimate goal,” Elliott said, tipping his cap to the Warriors at the same time. “They (Warriors) left it all on the field.”

“The guys played their hearts out,” Sims said.

Humphreys next hosts Seoul American for its homecoming game Friday; kickoff is at 6 p.m. Daegu next plays Songdo, a Korean team, at Humphreys on Saturday, with a 1 p.m. kickoff.