Ohio State leaves stadium seat empty for POWs, military MIA

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State is reserving an empty seat in its football stadium to honor prisoners of war and military members considered missing in action.

The Columbus Dispatch reported that officials at the Columbus school recently unveiled the black chair. It's in the first row of Section 3AA marked with a POW-MIA logo.

It's in the area where ROTC members sit during games. The location was chosen for its visibility.

Ohio State has more than 2,000 military and veteran students.

