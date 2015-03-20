Navy hosts Memphis in crucial American Athletic Conference contest

Positioning atop the West Division of the American Athletic Conference will be on the line when Memphis visits No. 24 Navy on Saturday afternoon.

The Midshipmen (4-1, 3-0) and Tigers (5-1, 2-0) are the only unbeaten teams in that division so the winner will gain a leg up on representing the West in the American Athletic Conference championship game.

"It doesn't take a rocket scientist to figure out how important this game is for both teams," Navy head coach Ken Niumatalolo said. "We both control our own destiny. Whoever wins is going to be in the driver's seat. Both schools started the season with high aspirations to represent the West then play and win the AAC championship."

Navy took command of the West Division by upsetting defending American Athletic Conference champion Houston on Oct. 8. The Midshipmen were unable to build momentum from that big win because last Thursday night's game against East Carolina was postponed due to flooding caused by Hurricane Matthew.

Memphis announced itself as a contender by defeating Temple in its AAC opener on Oct. 6. The Owls are the reigning East Division champs and lost to the Cougars in last year's inaugural title game.

"I'm really pleased with where we are at the midpoint of the season," said first-year Memphis head coach Mike Norvell, whose squad is coming off a 24-14 victory at Tulane. "We have put ourselves in position for this week to be a huge game."

This will mark the first time Memphis has ever played at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium, which has provided quite a home-field advantage in recent years. Navy has a 13-game winning streak at the facility, which opened in 1959. The Midshipmen can set a school record for most consecutive victories at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium by beating the Tigers.

"Our stadium has become a pretty tough place to play with the Brigade (of Midshipmen) and the fans," Niumatalolo said. "We're going to need all the home field advantage we can get in this game. We're hoping for a big crowd, as much noise as we can get."

Navy went into the Liberty Bowl last season and upset Memphis, which was ranked 15th at the time. Fullback Chris Swain rushed for 108 yards and two touchdowns to lead the offense while inside linebacker Daniel Gonzales notched seven tackles and an interception to anchor the defense as the Midshipmen stunned the Tigers, 45-20.

Much has changed at Memphis since then with head coach Justin Fuente leaving for Virginia Tech and star quarterback Paxton Lynch getting drafted by the Denver Broncos. However, the Tigers still have an explosive offense with new quarterback Riley Ferguson directing an attack that ranks 16th nationally with 40.2 points per game.

Norvell, the youngest head coach in the Football Bowl Subdivision at age 35, spent the previous four seasons as offensive coordinator at Arizona State. He directed an attack that saw the Sun Devils score 62 points and roll up 648 yards on the Midshipmen in the 2012 Kraft Fight Hunger Bowl.

"Mike does a really nice job. We remember Mike from Arizona State, where he always had really potent offenses," Niumatalolo said. "Schematically, Memphis presents a lot of issues. They have so many skill players all over the place and are scoring a ton of points. It's going to be a tough challenge."

Navy turned in its finest offensive performance of the season in the 46-40 upset of Houston. Quarterback Will Worth rushed for 115 yards and a touchdown while also passing for two scores as the Mids dissected one of the nation's strongest defenses.

"We know we have an incredible challenge in front of us," Norvell said. "Navy has an unbelievable tradition of success. You can see that in the way they play, the chemistry they display. Whether offense, defense or special teams, it's 11 guys playing as one."

Norvell noted that Navy has won its three conference contests by a touchdown or less. The Midshipmen needed a last-second goal-line stand to edge Connecticut by four and a gutsy touchdown drive late in the fourth quarter to pull out a 21-14 victory at Tulane.

"They've been in a lot of close games and you can see the character of that football team, which is quite impressive," Norvell said.

Memphis, which is one win away from becoming bowl eligible for the third straight season, leads the nation with 18 takeaways. Outside linebacker Genard Avery and cornerback Arthur Maulet have both recorded two interceptions and a forced fumble.

The Tigers have one of the country's top placekickers in Jake Elliott, who recently became the school's all-time leading scorer with 381 points. The three-time, first team All-American Athletic Conference selection surpassed Stephen Gostkowski, who currently kicks for the New England Patriots.

Niumatalolo said the unexpected bye week was a blessing in disguise since Navy was banged up following back-to-back physical affairs with Air Force and Houston. Starting fullback Chris High (hip), backup slotback Calvin Cass Jr. (concussion), No. 3 wide receiver Tyler Carmona (concussion) and starting cornerback Tyris Wooten (undisclosed) were all nursing injuries last week.

"Last week was used to mend a little bit, to get some rest, rehab and recover," Niumatalolo said. "We had some guys that were pretty banged up, but they'll all be back."

