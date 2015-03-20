Navy begins defense of Commander-in-Chief's Trophy

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (Tribune News Service) — Navy will begin defense of the Commander-in-Chief's Trophy when it meets Air Force on Saturday afternoon in Colorado Springs. And for the first time in series history, both the Midshipmen and Falcons are undefeated going into the service academy showdown.

Navy is coming off a bye week after beating Tulane on Sept. 17 to improve to 3-0 overall and 2-0 in the American Athletic Conference. Air Force moved to 3-0 on Saturday night when it used a strip sack and fumble recovery to set up the decisive touchdown late in the fourth quarter in a 27-20 defeat of Utah State.

"It's exciting that we're both undefeated," Navy head coach Ken Niumatalolo said Monday on the American Athletic Conference football coaches teleconference. "Regardless of the records, both programs are going to put everything they have into this game. It's a rivalry game."

The winner of the Air Force-Navy contest has gone on to capture the Commander-in-Chief's Trophy each of the last 19 years. The Midshipmen have secured the CIC Trophy outright 10 times since 2003. The Falcons claimed the coveted piece of hardware 13 of 14 years from 1989 through 2002, but have recovered only three times since.

"It's the first leg of the Commander-in-Chief's Trophy. We all know the implications and everything that's at stake,'' Niumatalolo said.

When in Annapolis, the Commander-in-Chief's Trophy normally resides in the Rotunda of Bancroft Hall. Niumatalolo said the 170-pound symbol of service academy dominance was moved to the Navy football building last week to serve as a visible reminder to the players.

For many of the Midshipmen, this will mark their first appearance at Falcon Stadium. None of the sophomores and freshmen have been out to Colorado Springs while a large number of juniors that did not travel as plebes also have not.

Niumatalolo was asked how the coaching staff prepares the uninitiated for the atmosphere of a service academy contest on the road. Air Force beat Navy, 30-21, in the last meeting in Colorado Springs.

"We have to prepare for the football game. We've got to make sure we keep the game between the white lines," he said. "Obviously, there's going to be a lot of hype and a lot of intensity. There's going to be a lot of nerves because the players are human. You can't worry about anything you can't control. It's going to be a hostile environment. We just have to focus on our preparation."

When Navy was an independent, beating Air Force and Army to claim the CIC was easily the number one goal of the program. That is no longer the case now that Navy competes in the American Athletic Conference.

In a preseason interview, Niumatalolo called capturing the Commander-in-Chief's Trophy and securing a conference championship were "1 and 1A" on the team's list of goals.

"We basically have two goals to start the season, and in my mind they're both the same. Win the Commander-in-Chief's Trophy and win the conference," Niumatalolo said on Monday. "Those are our top two goals and they're both very, very important for us."

However, Niumatalolo made sure to mention that this Saturday's game is always circled on the schedule.

"Playing Air Force is a huge, huge game for our program. We have a ton of respect for them," Niumatalolo said. "They're a good team and they always have been, and our games have always been hard-fought. We don't expect anything different this week. It's going to be a tough game. Colorado Springs is a tough place to play and Air Force is a really good football team."

Air Force will be without standout strong safety Weston Steelhammer for the first half of Saturday's game. Steelhammer, who led the Falcons in tackles (80) and interceptions (5) last season, must sit out a half after being flagged for targeting against Utah State.

"Obviously, he's a really, really good football player. We've seen him for several years," Niumatalolo said of Steelhammer. "Air Force not having him certainly helps us, but I'm sure they have someone else that will step up. That's kind of the way service academy teams work. Next man up."

Navy, which is seeking to start 4-0 in consecutive seasons for the first time since 1978-79, used last week to heal and had three light practices Tuesday through Thursday before practicing in full pads on Friday. The Midshipmen started to install the game-plan for the Falcons, but will pick up the pace on that front this week, Niumatalolo said.

"It was great to have a bye last week. After two very physical football games against Connecticut and Tulane we feel like the bye came at a great time. We were able to rest and recover," Niumatalolo said.

NAVY at AIR FORCE

Saturday, 3:30 p.m.

TV: CBSSN

RADIO: 1430 AM

LINE: Air Force by 7 1/2

