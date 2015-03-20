Gonzales, Thomas continue inside linebacker tradition at Navy

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (Tribune News Service) — Navy has been blessed with some outstanding inside linebackers over the years.

Names like Bobby McClarin, Ross Pospisil, Cody Peterson and Tyler Simmons immediately come to mind when thinking of the position that took on increased emphasis when the Midshipmen switched to a 3-4 defensive scheme in 2003.

There have been several seasons when the Mids started a pair of top-notch performers at inside linebacker. McClarin and Lane Jackson, who combined to make 209 tackles in 2004, set an early standard. Rob Caldwell and Jacob Biles formed a solid tandem while amassing 249 tackles the following year. Peterson and D.J. Sargenti hold the record for most total tackles by an inside linebacking duo with a whopping 252 in 2013.

With apologies to the aforementioned, Navy has never fielded two inside linebackers with the type of size, speed, strength and athleticism as this year's starters. Senior defensive captain Daniel Gonzales checks in at 6-foot-2, 240 pounds and has run the 40-yard dash in 4.65 seconds. At 6-foot-2 and 249 pounds, junior Micah Thomas may be the biggest inside linebacker to ever play for the Mids and he can also really move.

Consider that McClarin and Jackson, the 2004 starters, stood 5-11 and 5-9, respectively, and you realize how far Navy has come with regard to recruiting. Defensive coordinator Dale Pehrson, in his 21st season at the academy, admits Gonzales and Thomas don't look anything like the Midshipmen who played the position a decade ago.

"I think they rank right up there with the best groups we've had since I've been here," Pehrson said. "They're both very tough and really run well. That speed is what separates them. Daniel is like a 4.6 guy and Micah is close to that. I don't know that we've had guys that were quite that big and fast before. Athletically, they might be a little ahead of what we've had in the past."

Steve Johns began coaching the inside linebackers upon arrival in Annapolis nine years ago. He helped develop a good one in Pospisil, a relentless force who totaled 213 tackles as a junior and senior. Johns also helped develop Simmons (131 tackles in 2010), Matt Warrick (196 tackles in 2011-2012) and Peterson (142 tackles in 2013).

"I've been lucky to coach a lot of good players since I've been here, but these two guys are as good as we've had," Johns said.

Gonzales and Thomas have both been playing at a very high level so far this season and are tied for the team lead with 21 tackles apiece. Together, they are a major reason why opponents have found little success running between the tackles against Navy, which ranks 76th nationally in rushing defense with 164 yards allowed per game.

"I think they're both playing pretty well right now. I'm real pleased with how they're playing," said Johns, noting he has not substituted for Gonzales or Thomas very often through three games.

Gonzales was a two-sport standout at Cienega High in Vail, Arizona — a four-time, first team All-State selection in baseball and three-time, first team All-State pick in football. He chose Navy over Army, where best friend Edgar Poe has enjoyed a superb career as a wide receiver.

Gonzales is a three-year starter who has accumulated 172 career tackles while earning a reputation as an explosive hitter with a nasty disposition.

"Daniel is just very tough, very hard-nosed and very physical. He can be intimidating," Johns said.

Thomas was considered a steal of a recruit when he chose Navy over Air Force and smaller schools such as Texas-San Antonio and Arkansas State. He was a first team All-State selection as a senior at Vista Ridge High in Cedar Park, not an easy feat in football-crazed Texas.

"Micah is surprisingly athletic for a big guy. He's close to 250 pounds, but is not slow at that weight," Johns said. "He's big enough to take blockers on, but athletic enough to run and play in space."

Gonzales agreed: Micah is an amazing physical specimen. There's no way he should be running that fast for as big as he is."

Johns and Pehrson have praised Thomas for taking a major step forward in his second season as a starter. He earned second team All-East recognition after ranking second on the team with 73 tackles in 2015, but improved tremendously during the off-season.

"Micah is just maturing as a player. He's a very good student of the game and learns things very quickly," Johns said. "He's becoming an outstanding linebacker because he knows exactly what to do."

Thomas has tried to mimic Gonzales since he was a plebe and credits the senior with pushing him during winter workouts and throughout spring camp.

"I love the guy and really look up to him. I try to play like him as much as possible. I don't hit as hard as him, nowhere near as hard as him," Thomas said. "Just a great guy and a great captain. I admire his work ethic and how he takes things personal and uses it to make himself better."

While posting impressive numbers as a sophomore, Thomas admits he didn't always read and react as quickly as he should have.

"I'd say the game has slowed down a lot. Playing last year helped me learn my reads, have my eyes in the right place and know where a play is going," he said. "The experience factor definitely helps. Understanding offenses and watching film, I don't have to think as much anymore."

Gonzales believes Thomas has "monumental potential" and said the younger player often reads the offensive formations and gets the defense lined up properly faster than his captain.

"Out there, Micah is the one that makes the play calls. He knows I've taken too many hits to the head and can't make the call quick enough," Gonzales said. "He makes the game so much easier for me to fly around and play the game the way I do."

An inside linebacker led Navy in tackles for 10 straight seasons until strong safety Lorentez Barbour did so in 2015. Gonzales said there is pride in following the tradition of outstanding players at the position.

"It's a big responsibility that's put on the whole inside linebacker group. Like you say, things are supposed to get funneled to us. We make the play calls, we make the adjustments," he said. "I've heard all the names before and I've watched a lot of film from the past. That's what I've portrayed – fearless attitude and running to the ball."

Thomas acknowledged there is an unspoken rivalry between he and Gonzales to see who can make the most tackles each game. "We don't talk about it, but there's definitely competition since we're both prideful and want to be the best," he said.

Gonzales and Thomas will play crucial roles this Saturday against Air Force, an option team that like Navy will try to establish the fullback dive, first and foremost.

"We've been working on the cut blocks. We understand those are going to come and we understand the inside run is going to come," Gonzales said. "I think we've done well the last few games of handling the inside run and I think that will carry over to this week."

