Wiesbaden pulls away from Ramstein to grab D-I lead

WIESBADEN, Germany -- The Wiesbaden Warriors took the upper hand in DODEA-Europe's premier football rivalry Friday with a 21-10 victory over the visiting Ramstein Royals.

The win improves Wiesbaden to 2-0 in Division I conference play this fall, while Ramstein drops to 1-1.

The Warriors pulled ahead early on the strength of key plays on either side of the ball. Ramstein went for the first down on fourth and two from its own 28, but the Warrior defense rebuffed the attempt and the offense scored immediately on a 28-yard run by Chris Hobson. But the Royals rattled off 10 points before halftime, including a touchdown pass from Trevor Miller to Naser Eaves, to take a lead into the locker room.

That lead disintegrated after halftime. Wiesbaden quarterback Gunner Yingling found Dante Hurt for a 38-yard go-ahead touchdown reception in the third, and Josh Theodore broke free for an 84-yard touchdown to provide the final margin.

Theodore carried eight times for 97 yards to lead the Warriors, while Hobson collected 96 yards on 14 carries. Hobson also starred defensively with 16 tackles alongside a sack and a forced fumble. Caleb Brown had 13 tackles, Chance Arnoldson made nine tackles and Joel Waan had a pair of interceptions for Wiesbaden.

Jaylen Busset picked up 60 rushing yards and Sid Boggs amassed 59 for the Royals. Ramstein's Cade Martinez led all tacklers with 16.

Ramstein and Wiesbaden played each other in the 2013 and 2014 European championship games, with Wiesbaden winning the former and Ramstein the latter. Both lost to surprise eventual champion Stuttgart in last year's playoffs, and are also contending with new upstart Lakenheath in this year's race to the Division I title game. The Warriors will take on Stuttgart next weekend, while Ramstein matches up with Lakenheath.