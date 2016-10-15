Vilseck upends Wiesbaden to stay in hunt

VILSECK, Germany -- The Vilseck Falcons complicated the race for the DODEA-Europe Division I football playoffs Saturday with a 14-7 victory over the favored Wiesbaden Warriors.

The game’s scoring was confined entirely to the first half.

Chrystian Mitchell threw a touchdown pass to Xavier Scott in the final minute before halftime to provide the unlikely game winner. . The toss was the second touchdown of the game for Mitchell, who found Armando Pinckney in the first quarter for the game’s first score.

Cameron Downs ran the ball 29 times for 175 yards to fuel the Vilseck offense. Wiesbaden counterpart Chris Hobson produced 65 rushing yards and the Warriors’ lone touchdown while making 14 tackles on defense. Dylan Burns and Derek Davis led Vilseck defensively with eight and a half tackles apiece.

The win is the second in a row for Vilseck, which lost out on a 2015 playoff spot on a tiebreaker procedure. The loss is the second straight for Wiesbaden, the 2015 Division I runner-up.