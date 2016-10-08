Vilseck's offensive explosion dooms Kaiserslautern

KAISERSLAUTERN, Germany -- The Vilseck Falcons forced their way out of the DODEA-Europe Division I football basement Saturday with a 49-9 victory over the Kaiserslautern Raiders.

The game was a battle of the last two teams without a Division I conference victory. But the lopsided outcome left the rebuilding Raiders alone in last place as the Falcons played their way to the fringe of postseason contention.

Vilseck, after scoring just 10 total points over its previous two games, enjoyed an uncharacteristic explosion on offense. Corey Coombs collected 113 yards and two touchdowns on nine carries, Cameron Downs carried 14 times for 101 yards and a pair of touchdowns. And Chrystian Mitchell completed all three of his passing attempts for 37 yards and two touchdowns.

Derek Davis and Armando Pinckney each had six tackles and a sack to lead Vilseck.

Cedric Nettles recorded a safety and Esteban Saldana tossed a 41-yard pass to Cedric Ellis to account for Kaiserslautern’s points.

Vilseck can further intervene in the Division I postseason race as it faces Wiesbaden and Stuttgart over the final two weeks of the regular season.