Vicenza off to 2-0 start after thumping Aviano

AVIANO, Italy -- The Vicenza Cougars continued a strong start to the 2016 DODEA-Europe football season Saturday with a thorough 39-0 win over the host Aviano Saints.

The Cougars have allowed just six points over eight quarters so far this season, including their season-opening 20-6 defeat of SHAPE.

Vicenza continues its swing through its home country next weekend at Naples, then takes on German rivals Hohenfels and Ansbach to close out the regular season.

Aviano will take an 0-2 mark into next Saturday’s visit to Hohenfels.

Hayden Roers had a pair of interceptions in defeat.