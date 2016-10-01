Unbeaten Rota sinks Benelux team

ROTA, Spain -- The unbeaten Rota Admirals continued to march through the DODEA-Europe Division II North region Saturday with a 42-14 pummeling of AFNORTH-Brussels.

Sam Gallardo led the attack with 100 yards and three touchdowns on the ground along with 31 passing yards. Julian Barnes had 112 rushing yards, Cameron Wilson amassed 82 rushing yards and both Barnes and Wilson ran for a touchdown.

Peter Benson led the Admiral defense with seven tackles. The unit piled up the turnovers even as the offense piled up points - Roel Rosalez Jr. made two interceptions and Samuel Molina recovered a fumble and made an interception.

Isaiah Darrisaw collected 171 all-purpose yards and a touchdown to lead AFNORTH/Brussels, while Tim McDaniel ran for 48 yards and passed for 87 more.

AFNORTH/Brussels has another tough game ahead of it next week as Bitburg pays a visit. Rota invades Baumholder’s homecoming festivities next weekend.