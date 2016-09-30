Stuttgart takes control early and keeps Raiders winless

STUTTGART, Germany -- The defending DODEA-Europe Division I football champion Stuttgart Panthers cracked the win column Friday night with a 33-3 rout of the winless Kaiserslautern Raiders.

Stuttgart built a 19-0 halftime lead on the way to securing its first win of the fall in three tries. The victory evens the Panthers' conference record at 1-1 and puts them back in the mix for a postseason berth and a chance to repeat. Stuttgart travels to Wiesbaden next weekend for a rematch of last year's European title game.

Several players starred offensively for the revamped Panthers on Friday. Tim Rayburn tossed three touchdown passes and ran for another score. Isaiah Phillips had a rushing touchdown and a receiving touchdown, and Dakota Tyner and Gabe Simpson each caught a touchdown pass. Kevin Wentland paced the Panther defense with 11 tackles, two sacks and a fumble recovery, while Jimmy McDermott and Trevor Dunbar made eight tackles apiece.

It was all too much for the overmatched Raiders, who dropped to 0-3 overall and 0-2 in conference play with their third straight loss by a margin of three touchdowns or more. Hunter Wiles made 11 tackles and Thomas Robinson made a field goal to provide a pair of bright spots for Division I's last winless team.