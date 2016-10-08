Stuttgart has Wiesbaden's number again

WIESBADEN, Germany -- Friday evening’s rematch of the 2015 DODEA-Europe Division I football championship game lived up to its classic precedent.

The visiting Stuttgart Panthers beat the Wiesbaden Warriors 21-20 Friday night, reiterating its 10-7 win over the Warriors in last year’s European title game and tightening the race for this year’s big-school semifinal spots.

Tim Rayburn led the Panthers on a game-winning drive in the game’s final minute, ultimately producing the winning touchdown on a pass to Dakota Tyner. That score completed a Stuttgart comeback from a 20-6 Wiesbaden lead.

Rayburn completed three touchdown passes, including two to Tyner and one to Sean Loeben, and a key two-point conversion to Gabe Simpson. Wiesbaden counterpart Gunner Yingling threw a pair of touchdown passes to lead the Warriors.

Stuttgart’s defeat of Wiesbaden, along with Ramstein’s win over Lakenheath on Saturday, left those four teams in a four-way tie at 2-1 in Division I conference play with two weeks remaining in the regular season.