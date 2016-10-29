Royals back in championship game after routing Lancers

Ramstein's Trevor Miller throws a pass over Lakenheath defenders at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2016. Ramstein won the game 58-15.

RAMSTEIN, Germany -- Guess who’s back.

The Ramstein Royals returned to the DODEA-Europe Division I championship game Saturday with a 58-15 semifinal rout of the visiting Lakenheath Lancers. The title-game appearance will be Ramstein’s fifth in the last six seasons; the Royals missed out last year thanks to a dramatic semifinal loss to eventual champion Stuttgart.

This year’s game was the polar opposite of that 2015 upset.

The Royals were dominant from the beginning, scoring for the first time just two minutes into the game and posting 20 unanswered points in the first quarter. Lakenheath rallied for a pair of second-quarter touchdowns, limiting Ramstein’s lead to 22 at halftime. But three third-quarter Ramstein scores spelled the end for the Lancers.

Royals quarterback Trevor Miller completed seven passes for 163 yards and four touchdowns without an interception. Receiver Naser Eaves caught five balls for 128 yards and three touchdowns.

Lancers quarterback Tyler England totaled 156 passing yards. Running back Marcus Smith paced Lakenheath with 75 rushing yards and a touchdown and added seven tackles, tying for the game’s high tackling effort with Ramstein’s Andy Short.

Ramstein will face Wiesbaden for the Division I crown Nov. 5 at Kaiserslautern. The teams played in the title game in 2013 and 2014, with Wiesbaden winning the earlier game and Ramstein winning in 2014.