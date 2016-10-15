Rota remains on roll heading into postseason

ROTA, Spain -- The Rota Admirals completed a second straight undefeated regular season Saturday with a 49-17 drubbing of the visiting SHAPE Spartans.

Rota, the 2015 European runner-up and the South region’s top seed in the upcoming DODEA-Europe Division II quarterfinals, built a 43-0 lead at the half and cruised to the victory.

De’Ontae Bradley had 184 rushing yards and a pair of touchdowns. Sam Gallardo threw for 113 yards and three touchdowns, including two to Jake Anderson and another to Andy Drake, and also ran for a pair of scores.

Marc Magwood paced the Rota defense with six tackles and a fumble recovery.

Reginald Kirklen led the Spartans on both sides of the ball, compiling 121 yards and two touchdowns on offense and six tackles on defense.

Rota hosts Hohenfels in next weekend’s quarterfinal round, while fourth seed SHAPE visits two-time defending champion Ansbach.