Ramstein runs away from Kaiserslautern

RAMSTEIN, Germany -- A second-half onslaught gave the host Ramstein Royals a massive 53-13 victory over the visiting Kaiserslautern Raiders on Saturday in each team’s 2016 DODEA-Europe Division I non-conference football season opener.

The Raiders enjoyed fleeting success against their archrivals early Saturday, scoring the game’s first touchdown on a 25-yard pass from Esteban Saldana to Cedric Ellis. Ramstein could only even the score before halftime, drawing level with Kaiserslautern on a 12-yard touchdown run by Sid Boggs.

Then things got unpleasant for the visitors, as the Royals scored four third-quarter touchdowns to blow the game open.

Boggs led the Royals with 157 rushing yards and a pair of touchdowns, while Marlon Guyton added 98 rushing yards and a score. Trevor Miller completed nine of 11 pass attempts for 97 yards and ran for a pair of short-yardage touchdowns.

Kaden Daigle paced the Royals with nine tackles while Cade Martinez made an interception and recovered a fumble.

Saturday’s game didn’t count towards Division I playoff positioning. That begins next weekend, including Kaiserslautern’s Friday night home game against Wiesbaden and Ramstein’s Saturday trip to Vilseck.

The Royals and Raiders tangle again on Friday, Oct. 21, in each team’s regular-season finale.