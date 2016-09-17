Lakenheath gets some revenge and momentum

RAF LAKENHEATH, England -- The Lakenheath Lancers confirmed their status as a rising power in DODEA-Europe Division I football Saturday with a 27-20 victory over the Wiesbaden Warriors.

Star running back Marcus Smith was unstoppable for the Lancers, amassing 265 yards and a pair of touchdowns on 29 carries. Quarterback Kenji Bernardo supplemented Smith’s efforts with a short-yardage touchdown run and a 5-yard touchdown toss to Asher Cedillo.

The win avenged the Lancers’ 2015 semifinal loss to the Warriors and continued a stunning resurgence for a program that was once a reliable last-place finisher. But the non-conference game didn’t count towards another playoff appearance; the six-team race for one of four available playoff spots begins next weekend.

Wiesbaden countered Saturday with two standout running performances of its own. Chris Hobson took 19 carries for 107 yards and a pair of touchdowns, while Josh Theodore posted 87 yards and a score on 13 carries.

Hobson led all tacklers with 12, while Manny Cordero paced the Lancers with eight tackles and Henry Moad recovered a pair of fumbles in the win.