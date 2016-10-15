Lakenheath bounces back to pound Kaiserslautern

LAKENHEATH, England -- The Lakenheath Lancers resumed their temporarily stalled momentum Saturday with a 51-14 thrashing of the visiting Kaiserslautern Raiders.

The win improves Lakenheath to 3-1 in Division I play, clinches a second straight playoff berth for the former divisional doormats and moves the Lancers into a two-way tie for first place with Ramstein, which handed them their first and only loss of the year a week ago.

This bounce-back victory was secured early. Lakenheath led 28-0 after one quarter, enjoyed a 44-7 edge at halftime and triggered the mercy rule just over two minutes into the fourth quarter.

Marcus Smith collected 157 rushing yards and three touchdowns. Christopher Cruz amassed 258 yards of all-purpose yardage, including 95 on kick returns, and tied Joey Glenk and Emilio Simpson with a team-high five tackles. Kenji Bernardo threw for 78 yards and two touchdowns and added a rushing touchdown.

Oliver Powdar delivered both Kaiserslautern touchdowns on respective runs of 80 and 18 yards. The winless Raiders will again miss the playoffs regardless of their outcome next weekend against archrival Ramstein.