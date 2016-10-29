Junior smashes own record; senior gets first title

BAUMHOLDER, Germany – For the second consecutive year, two course records fell on the rolling hills of Baumholder at the 2016 DODEA European cross country championships.

St. John’s phenom Kayla Smith obliterated the record of 19 minutes, 28.61 seconds she set on the 5-kilomter course a year ago in the championships, racing to an 18:45.21 on Saturday to defend her title in the girls’ meet.

In the boys’ race, Ramstein’s Colin McLaren shaved about 4 seconds off the course record set by Stuttgart’s Hunter Ficenec, clocking a 16:27.03 to earn his first DODEA-Europe cross country crown.

Both Smith and McLaren helped their teams to victory, as well: St. John’s, with three runners in the top 10, easily topped the rest of the girls’ Division II field, while the Royals won their first Division I boys’ title in recent memory.

“It was the perfect day,” Ramstein boys’ coach Michael Thomasen said. McLaren and “all the other guys ran out of their skins today.”

The Stuttgart girls, meanwhile, continued their dominance at the fall classic, taking home the Division I girls’ crown - a title they’ve had a near lock on for almost a decade. Stuttgart’s Tatiana Smith was the top finisher for the Panthers, placing fifth in 19:48.70. St. John’s also won the boys DII title.

The conditions on race day were ideal. Temperatures were in the 50s and there was barely enough of a breeze to ruffle a singlet.

The boys were first to charge out of the starting area and sprint down the course’s first hill at just after 12:30 p.m., beginning the first of two loops on Baumholder’s Army Golf Course.

It didn’t take long for McLaren to establish his place.

After only half a mile, he opened up a lead that grew monstrous: By the time he strode into the finish chute all alone, he had a 30-second gap on the rest of the field.

McLaren said winning Europeans was a goal he set four years ago as a freshman, when he finished 12th. The senior spent the next two years in the States, only to return to Ramstein last winter – in time to chase his goal one last time.

“I worked very hard for it and I’m very happy,” he said after the race.

Crossing the line after McLaren was Naples’ Daniel Aleksandersen in 16:58.63. The effort marked a huge improvement from a year ago, when as a freshman he finished 17th.

Third in the race was another sophomore, Hohenfels’ Jeremias Serrano-Velez, in 17:06.86.

In the girls’ race, Smith surged to the lead from the race’s opening strides. The speedy junior took the first kilometer in 3:31, establishing a blistering pace that no one could match and setting up an uncontested finish.

“I ran hard,” she said. Beating her record time from last year was “pretty exciting,” she said. “That was definitely one of my goals.”

Ramstein’s Katelyn Schultz finished second, proving that a conservative start can also pay off. Schultz, a senior, let Smith go and hung back with the front pack for most of the race. With about a kilometer to go, she took off, crossing the line in 19:27.34 – the second best time ever run at Baumholder in a girls’ race – and about a minute faster than her time at Europeans last year.

“Oh my goodness, I’m so happy with my time,” she said. At the start of the race, “I didn’t want to burn myself out,” she said. “I just stayed with the pack until I knew it was time to go.”

To celebrate the end of the season, Schultz plans to eat – a lot.

“Brownies for breakfast, pizza for dinner,” she said. “Gorge on everything.”

