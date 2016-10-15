ISB nabs playoff spot, keeps Benelux team out

BRUNSSUM, Netherlands -- International School of Brussels seized a DODEA-Europe Division II playoff spot Friday night with a 42-22 defeat of AFNORTH/Brussels.

The loss ousts the combined Benelux squad from postseason contention with a 1-4 regional record. ISB advances as the North region’s third seed with a 3-2 conference record. The Raiders will visit Naples, the second seed in the South region, in a quarterfinal matchup next weekend.

Tim McDaniel of AFNORTH/Brussels completed 14 passes for 147 yards, while Cornelius Phillips gathered 57 rushing yards in the first half before succumbing to injury.