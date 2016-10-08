ISB celebrates homecoming with a triumph over SHAPE

BRUSSELS -- International School of Brussels already had a lot of reasons to celebrate this weekend. Its football team provided one more.

The ISB Raiders edged the visiting SHAPE Spartans 25-22 in a key North region matchup Friday evening, adding a gridiron victory to the school’s celebrations of its 65th anniversary and homecoming.

ISB rallied from a 14-13 halftime deficit and snuffed out a last-minute SHAPE drive on an interception by Eton Weber.

Filip Havlena rushed 26 times for 134 yards and two touchdowns and caught two passes for 62 yards to lead the Raiders. John Kontos completed four passes for 74 yards, including a touchdown toss to Max Van Campenhout, and Weber added a rushing touchdown to his two-way efforts.

Alexander Kimberly led an accomplished SHAPE passing attack with 21 completions for 210 yards and a touchdown. Zakery Reed gathered that touchdown as part of an 11-reception, 106-yard performance. Reginald Kirklen led the Spartan ground game with 16 rushing, 101 yards and two touchdowns.

Both teams stand at 2-2 entering the final week of regular-season play. An ISB victory over AFNORTH/Brussels sends both teams to the playoffs. But if ISB loses and SHAPE loses at Rota, three teams will be tied for the final playoff spot.