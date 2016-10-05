Holifield looks good on attempt to win fourth title

WIESBADEN, Germany -- The challenge of chasing three-time defending DODEA-Europe boys golf champion Jordan Holifield had very different effects on the three challengers that shared his foursome Wednesday at Rheinblick Golf Course.

Holifield, the Stuttgart senior vying to complete a four-year high school sweep of DODEA-Europe golf titles, built a comfortable nine-stroke lead for himself through the first 18 holes of the two-day, 36-hole championship tournament. Meanwhile, Kaiserslautern’s Kaden Senkbeil, Ramstein’s Jonathan Ciero and Wiesbaden’s Bryan Cortese approached the task of pursuing Holifield from their own unique perspectives.

Senkbeil entered the tournament ranked second in Europe behind Holifield and confident in his chances of passing the reigning champion. But he was disappointed in his own early performance Wednesday, and allowed that the nerves and expectations were affecting his performance.

“I feel like I can play a lot better,” Senkbeil said as he made the turn to the back nine. “Trying to get my head in the game.”

While Senkbeil sought to manage stress, Ciero adopted a more serene approach to the situation.

“I don’t really care how well I play, I’m just happy that I’m out here to golf,” Ciero said. “Compared to what everyone else is doing in school right now, we’re out here on a golf course with a beautiful view. So I’m not complaining.”

If Ciero had a complaint, it would have related to the Rheinblick greens, which were generally fast but intermittently sluggish.

“I feel like it’s a coin flip whether or not the greens will be fast or slow,” Ciero said.

But Ciero shrugged that off as well, and in the process offered as succinct a summary as is possible of a sport as maddeningly unpredictable as golf.

“Hit it, see how it ends up, hit it again, keep going until it’s in the hole,” Ciero said.

Cortese fared as well as anyone aside from the defending champ, trailing Holifield by just two at the turn. The soft-spoken sophomore was generally happy with his play, and with his presence in the top foursome among the 16 boys players to qualify for the tournament.

“I enjoy playing with them,” Cortese said.

Holifield’s first-round Stableford score of 51 placed him well ahead of second-place Cortese’s total of 42. Senkbeil scored 39 and Ciero had 37.

The second and final round of the first European championship event of the DODEA-Europe school year takes place Thursday at Rheinblick.

broome.gregory@stripes.com

Twitter: @broomestripes