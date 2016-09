Europe Scoreboard: Sept. 17, 2016

High school

Volleyball

Girls

Naples def. Sigonella 25-17, 25-13, 25-20

Friday at Sigonella

Noteworthy -- Jill Hudson had 8 kills, Natalia Woznicki collected 5 kills, 8 aces and 9 assists and Marissa Dye added 8 aces and 11 assists for Naples; Korley Jones had 6 kills and Kisiah Chandler totaled 4 aces, 2 kills and 8 assists for Sigonella.



Naples def. Sigonella 25-16, 25-22, 25-18

Saturday at Sigonella

Noteworthy -- Woznicki had 5 kills and 4 aces for the Wildcats, while Kayla Music added 6 kills and Sierra Dye had 5 aces and 2 kills; Chandler produced 4 kills and 11 assists for the Jaguars, while Jones added 6 kills and Hanna Barnes notched 3 aces.



Saturday at Alconbury

Alconbury def. Brussels 25-18, 26-24, 25-14, 25-19, 15-13

Noteworthy -- Ally Donley had 13 assists and 5 aces for Alconbury, while Ashlyn Starr had 13 kills and 5 aces; Juliette Mobley led Brussels with 17 assists and 6 aces; Jewels Friedhoff (7 kills), Gloria Hernandez (5 kills, 3 blocks) and Danielle Lynch (6 kills) starred for Brussels.

Lakenheath def. Brussels 18-25, 25-14, 25-11, 25-10

Noteworthy -- Maya Hagander had 4 kills and 11 aces for Lakenheath, while Paige Nielson added 6 kills; Mobley (6 aces) and Hernandez (4 aces) paced the Brigands.

Lakenheath def. Alconbury 25-15, 25-21, 25-19

Noteworthy -- Hagander had 8 kills and 3 aces, Jayden Thorman collected 14 assists and 2 aces and Clarissa Rook added 12 digs for the Lancers; Donley (9 assists, 2 aces) and Starr (5 kills, 3 aces) led the Dragons.



Saturday at Wiesbaden

Wiesbaden def. Kaiserslautern 25-12, 25-17, 25-6

SHAPE def. Kaiserslautern 25-17, 23-25, 25-12, 25-15

Wiesbaden def. SHAPE 25-17, 25-15, 25-7

Noteworthy – Both Camryn Angel and Melanie Hirschel-Weber were 10 for 11 serving in Wiesbaden’s match against SHAPE; Megan Vanheuklom had a combined 8 blocks for SHAPE, while teammate Monta Bubuce had 12 aces against Kaiserslautern.



Saturday at Stuttgart

Stuttgart def. Black Forest Academy 25- 8, 25-16, 25-23

Noteworthy -- Isabella Brandt, Carly Sharp and Peyton Burnett each had 4 aces for Stuttgart, while Burnett had 5 kills and Brandt added 3 kills.

Ramstein def. BFA 25-20, 25-14, 25-12

Noteworthy -- Caitlin Peters (14 assists, 4 aces), Emily DeRosa (13 assists, 4 aces) and Montgomery Sauter (5 kills, 2 aces) paced the Royals’ win.

Stuttgart def. Ramstein 25-20, 21-25, 25-20, 26-24

Noteworthy -- Janey Greenberg had 12 digs for the victorious Panthers, while Burnett added 4 aces and 12 kills; Ramstein’s Cristeana Reyes had 22 digs, while Sauter added 8 kills and Alexandra Smith dished out 12 assists.

Saturday at Ansbach

Vilseck def. Ansbach 25-6, 25-10, 25-14

Noteworthy -- Allison Karels and Natasha Murray each had 7 aces for Vilseck, while Mohagony Lediju produced 5 kills.

Vilseck def. Hohenfels 25-18, 25-19, 25-22

Noteworthy -- Adely Huezo (6 kills) and Crystal Morris (3 aces, 12 digs) paced Vilseck; Hohenfels standouts included Alondra Serrano (7 aces, 3 kills), Angel England (5 aces, 4 kills) and Idalisse Martinez (10 aces, 6 assists).

Hohenfels def. Ansbach 25-22, 17-25, 27-25, 25-21

Noteworthy -- Serrano had 12 aces and 4 kills for the Tigers, while Alexus Garcia added 10 aces, 10 assists and 3 kills and Martinez contributed 8 aces and 10 assists.



Tennis

Saturday at Bitburg

Boys

Ramstein 3, Bitburg 0

Singles -- 1, Carson Kreager def. George Leon 6-0, 6-0; 2, Ben Mouritsen def. Andres Mercado 8-0. Doubles -- 1, Mouristen/Grady Gallagher def. Leon/Mercado 6-0, 6-0.

Girls

Ramstein 9, Bitburg 0

Singles -- 1, Cami Carswell (Ram) def. Aiyana Eason 6-0, 6-0; 2, Amanda Daly def. Kira Randolph 8-1; Sophie Tomatz def. Emelia Lenz 8-3; Meagan Stretch def. Annika Schwartz 8-0; Kate Thompson def. Emma Passig 8-4; Ellie Ward def. Carmen Merrill 8-0. Doubles -- Daly/Tomatz def. Eason/Randolph 6-2, 6-0; Carswell/Stretch def. Lenz/Passig 8-0; Thompson/Ward def. Schwartz/Merrill 8-0.



Saturday at Wiesbaden

Boys

Wiesbaden 6, SHAPE 3

Singles -- 1, Shamus Phelan (SHA) def. Lucas McLendon 6-2, 6-3; 2, Jimmy Bradford (Wies) def. Brandon Hustead 8-1; 3, N’Ton Schiers (Wies) def. Gregor Vargyas 8-4; 4, Brandon Parker (Wies) def. Benjamin Balla 8-0; 5, Adam Johnson (Wies) def. Simon Johnson 8-2; 6, Luis Eliza (SHA) def. John Green 8-6. Doubles -- 1, Phelan/Hustead def. Bradford/Schiers 6-1, 6-3; 2, McLendon/Parker def. Vargyas/Balla 9-8 (7-5); 3, Johnson/Green def. Johnson/Eliza 8-5.

Girls

Wiesbaden 8, SHAPE 1

Singles -- 1, Evelyn Brunelle (SHAPE) def. Cassandra Pritchett 6-1, 6-0; 2, Grace Wagner (Wies) def. Maria Rebrean 8-5; 3, Gabi Diaz (Wies) def. Andrea Garcia-Montalvo 8-0; 4, Shelby Albers (Wies) def. Melusine Muench 8-1; 5, Elizabeth Lockridge (Wies) def. Samantha Jerrejon 8-4; 6, Jane Aldakkour (Wies) def. Christine Herrejon 8-1. Doubles -- 1, Diaz/Wagner def. Brunelle/Rebrean 6-2, 6-3; 2, Pritchett/Alberts def. Garcia-Montalvo/Muench 8-1; Isabella Cunningham/Lockridge (Wies) def. Herrejon/Herrejon 8-1.



Saturday at Rome

Boys

AOSR 6, Vicenza 3

Singles -- 1, Ting Lin (AOSR) def. Conner Wilson 6-0, 6-0; 2, Federico Sarti (AOSR) def. William Auchincloss 8-1; 3, Lucas Rudy (Vic) def. Francesco Gennari 8-6; 4, William Hsia (AOSR) def. Cameron Worford 8-1; 5, William Strang (AOSR) def. Nicholas Tipton 8-0; 6, Connor Hamilton (Vic) def. Andrea Gherandini 8-3. Doubles -- 1, Sarti/Hsia def. Wilson/Auchincloss 6-3, 6-4; 2, Gennari/Strang def. Worford/Rudy 8-1; 3, Hamilton/Scullion def. Cardini/Gherandini 8-0.

Girls

American Overseas School of Rome 2, Vicenza 1

Singles -- 1, Kiki Sibilla (Vic) def. Kaya Rand 6-3, 6-2; Camilla Lynch (AOSR) def. Mckenzie Wilson 8-2. Doubles -- 1, Rand/Lynch def. Mathena Wilson 6-1, 6-2.



Florence 4, Marymount 3

Saturday at Rome



Saturday at Brussels

Boys

ISB 9, Stuttgart 0

Singles -- 1, Felix Sandrup Selvik def. Bradley Russell 6-0, 6-0; 2, Theo Stenmo def. Mitchell Corley 8-4; 3, Floris God def. Sean Bushong 8-5; 4, Lucas Flett def. Bradley Roxbury 8-4; 5, Thijmen God def. Charles Griffen 8-5; 6, Come Luciat-Labry def. Aidan Keenan 8-6. Doubles -- 1, Victor Della Faille/Yuki Takeuchi def. Corley/Bushong 6-2, 6-0; 2, Gianluca Curti/Arthur Francois-Poncet def. Russell/Bradley Roxbury 8-3; 3, Carlo Filippo Capano/Adam Stahl def. Charles Griffen/Tingey 8-2.

Girls

International School of Brussels 8, Stuttgart 1

Singles -- 1, Emilie God (ISB) def. Kendall Smith 6-4, 6-3; 2, 2, Lia Nazi (ISB) def. Hannah Cahill 8-1; 3, Julia Shchukina (ISB) def. Natashcha Kruelski 8-0; 4, Sophie Hoeg (ISB) def. Tatiana Alvarez 8-4; 5, Carla Shub (ISB) def. Casey Stophel 8-6; 6, Efu Kobayashi (ISB) def. Erin Rhodehamel 8-3. Doubles -- 1, Hortense L’Hostis/Brune Luciat-Labry (ISB) def. Cahill/Kruelski 6-2, 6-0; 2, Smith/Christmas (Stu) def. Sanna Skeppner/Yuri Takayama 9-8. 3, ISB wins by forfeit.



Saturday at Vilseck

Boys

Kaiserslautern 9, Vilseck 0

Singles -- 1, Henri Butler def. Robert Valdez 6-0, 6-2; 2, Tristan Bueler def. Benjamin Keeler 8-0; 3, Marcus Hunt def. Kaleb Owen 8-3; 4, Devon Gerber def. Paul Lee 6-0; 5, Santiago Marmolejo def. Timothy Utter 6-2; 6, Johann Mendez won by forfeit. Doubles -- 1, Hunt/Bueler def. Keeler/Owen 6-0, 6-1; 2, Butler/Mendez def. Valdez/Lee 6-1; 3, Gerber/Marmojelo won by forfeit.

Kaiserslautern 9, Hohenfels 0

Singles -- 1, Butler def. Kyle Villanueva 6-0, 6-1; 2, Bueler def. Mason Jannise 8-3; 3, Hunt def. Wade Cermak 10-8; 4, Gerber def. Shane Colbert 6-1; 5, Marmolejo won by forfeit; 6, Mendez won by forfeit. Doubles -- 1, Hunt/Bueler def. Villanueva/Jannise 6-3, 6-4; 2, Butler/Mendez def. Cermak/Colbert 6-2; 3, Gerber/Marmolejo won by forfeit.

Hohenfels 4, Vilseck 3

Singles -- 1, Villanueva def. Valdez 6-4, 6-4; 2, Keeler def. Jannise 8-5; 3, Cermak def. Owen 8-6; 4, Colbert def. Lee 8-7 (8-6); 5, Utter won by forfeit. Doubles -- 1, Cermak/Jannise def. Keeler/Owen 6-1, 6-1; 2, Valdez/Lee def. Villanueva/Colbert 6-1.

Girls

Kaiserslautern 9, Vilseck 0

Singles -- 1, Josephine Whalen def. Becky Kilonzo 6-0, 6-1; 2, Anna McKenzie def. Nataya Jones 8-0; 3, Margaret Cayce def. Gina Auguste 8-0; 4, Josephine Little def. Benita White 6-2; 5, Kalin Olsen def. Jor’dn Moore 6-0; 6, Delany Terry def. Morgan Masapollo 6-3. Doubles -- 1, McKenzie/Whelan def. Kilonzo/Jones 6-0, 6-0; 2, Little/Cayce def. Auguste/White 8-0; 3, Olsen/Terry def. Moore/Fountain 6-0.

Kaiserslautern 7, Hohenfels 2

Singles -- 1, Anna Buzzard (Hoh) def. Whalen 6-2, 7-5; 2, McKenzie def. Olivia Welch 9-7; 3, Chloe Witty (Hoh) def. Cayce 8-2; 4, Little def. Paige Welch 6-3; 5, Olsen def. Emma Johnson 6-2; 6, Terry def. Monty Schmid 6-2. Doubles -- 1, McKenzie/Whalen def. Witty/O. Welch 6-2, 6-4; 2, Little/Cayce def. Shaw/Schmid 6-1; 3, Olsen/Terry def. Broach/A. Johnson 6-1.

Hohenfels 9, Vilseck 0

Singles -- 1, Buzzard def. Kilonzo 6-0, 6-0; 2, O. Welch def. Jones 8-0; 3, Witty def. Auguste 8-1; 4, P. Welch def. White 6-0; 5, Johnson def. Moore 6-0; 6, Schmid def. Masapollo 6-1. Doubles -- 1, Witty/Welch def. Kilonzo/Jones 6-0, 6-0; 2, Shaw/E. Johnson def. Auguste/White 6-2; 3, Broach/A. Johnson def. Moore/Fountain 4-1.