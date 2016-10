Europe Scoreboard: Oct. 8, 2016

High school

Volleyball

Girls

Saturday at Vicenza

Stuttgart def. Naples 25-19, 25-20, 23-25, 25-22

Noteworthy – Defending champion Panthers stay unbeaten on season and hand Wildcats their first defeat.

Vicenza def. Vilseck 25-22, 25-20, 22-25, 24-26, 15-11

Noteworthy – Adely Cuezo (8 aces, 10 kills, 18 digs), Crystal Morris (8 aces, 5 kills, 21digs) and Grace Torres (13 kills, 1 block, 2 digs) starred for Vilseck, while Britney Bailey (17 kills, 6 blocks, 14 digs, 4 aces), Adrianna Lovelace (12 kills, 3 blocks, 12 digs, 7 aces) and Gabriela Campos (25 assists) led Vicenza.

Saturday at Kaiserslautern

Lakenheath def. Kaiserslautern 25-15, 25-15, 21-25, 25-18

Noteworthy -- Lakenheath was led by Jayden Thormann (28 assists, 5 kills, 2 aces), Sade Lloyd (9 kills) and Camryn Burt (4 aces, 8 digs); Kaiserslautern was paced by Christa Becherer (5 kills), Talea Cobb (2 kills, 7 blocks) and Megan Hultquist (5 blocks, 2 kills).

Lakenheath def. SHAPE 22-25, 25-19, 27-25, 25-16

Noteworthy -- Maya Hagander (8 kills, 12 digs), Clarissa Rook (16 digs) and Thormann (10 assists, 5 aces) led the Lancers; Ivanna Huzmanaska (5 blocks, 2 aces), Megan Vanheuchlom (3 blocks, 2 assists), Katherine Dythelm (3 assists) and Naomi Carreras (4 aces) paced the Spartans.

SHAPE def. Kaiserslautern 25-4, 22-25, 25-17, 20-25, 18-16

Noteworthy -- Cobb and Megan Hultquist had 6 blocks apiece for the Raiders, while Becherer added 3 aces and 7 kills and Kate Hultquist produced 11 blocks.



Saturday at Kandern, Germany

Ramstein def. BFA 25-14, 25-13, 25-11

Noteworthy -- Emily De Rosa (5 aces, 21 assists) and Cristeana Reyes (3 aces, 30 digs) paced Ramstein.

Ramstein def. Wiesbaden 23-25, 25-21, 25-17, 25-23

Noteworthy -- Caroline Sobczak (9 kills, 7 blocks), Reyes (39 digs) and Montgomery Sauter (7 kills) led Ramstein.



Saturday at Brussels

Brussels def. Rota 25-12, 25-16, 18-25, 27-25

Noteworthy -- Juliette Mobley had 11 aces and 10 assists, Caitlin McCollom had 5 aces and Glorida Hernandez had 8 kills for the victorious Brigands; Madelyn Gailo had 4 blocks and 6 kills and Sarah McGonaglo had 6 aces to lead Rota.

Brussels def. AFNORTH 14-25, 25-12, 9-25, 25-16, 15-5

Noteworthy -- Mobley (6 aces, 6 kills) and Tarizana Thompson (3 aces, 3 kills) paced Brussels;

Bitburg defeated AFNORTH 25-16, 17-25, 25-14, 25-15

Noteworthy -- Elise Rasmussen totaled 6 kills, 2 aces and 2 blocks to lead the Barons, while Keilani Swartzmiller had 8 assists and Triana Hampton added 3 aces and 3 kills.

Bitburg defeated Rota 25-11, 25-13, 25-19

Noteworthy -- Rasmussen produced 4 aces and 7 kills; Swartzmiller handed out 11 assists; Alicia Paul added 7 assists and Hannah Bissonnette had 5 kills for the Barons.



Sigonella def. Aviano 25-19, 19-25, 25-5, 25-20

Friday at Rome

Noteworthy -- Kisiah Chandler (5 aces, 8 kills), Korley Jones (4 aces, 4 kills) and Hanna Barnes (7 aces) led the Jaguars.



Saturday at Rome

Sigonella def. Marymount 25-17, 25-20, 24-26, 25-9

Noteworthy -- Sigonella was led by Jones (11 kills, 2 aces), Chandler (10 kills, 2 assists) and Isabel Dillon (21 assists, 2 kills).

Marymount def. Aviano 11-25, 25-17, 25-22, 20-25, 15-12

Noteworthy -- De’Jah Tripp had 15 kills, Jaida Tindal had 25 assists and Abi Apalisok had 7 aces for Aviano.

Alconbury def. Baumholder 25-17, 25-11, 25-19

Saturday at Baumholder

Noteworthy -- Ally Donley (10 assists, 5 aces, 4 kills), Ashlyn Starr (11 kills, 5 aces) and Alexis Schelte (5 kills) contributed to the win.



Saturday at Florence

AOSR def. Florence 25-16, 25-18, 25-11

AOSR def. Florence 25-21, 28-26

Boys

Sigonella def. Aviano 25-23, 25-16, 26-24

Friday at Sigonella



Saturday at Sigonella

Marymount def. Sigonella 27-29, 23-25, 25-23, 25-18, 16-14

Marymount def. Aviano 25-22, 25-18, 25-13





Tennis

Saturday at Kaiserslautern

Boys

Kaiserslautern 9, Lakenheath 0

Singles -- 1, Henri Butler def. Jacob Liebert 6-0, 6-1; 2, Marcus Hunt def. Jacob Logue 8-0; 3, Tristan Bueler def. Dominick Bartels 8-2; 4, Devon Gerber def. Keagan Mayes 8-0; 5, Santiago Marmolejo def. Isaac McKenzie 8-2; 6, Tyler Barnes won by forfeit. Doubles -- 1, Hunt/Bueler def. Liebert/Logue 6-0, 6-0; 2, Gerber/Barnes def. Bartels/Mayes 8-1; 3, Devon Salden/Marmolejo won by forfeit.

Girls

Kaiserslautern 9, Lakenheath 0

Singles -- 1, Josephine Whalen def. Lily Maglio 6-0, 6-1; 2, 2, Anna McKenzie def. Alexis Cibrian 8-0; 3, Josephine Little def. Lucy Renfrow 9-7; 4, Margaret Cayce def. Tiaralei Cade 8-4; 5, Stacey Jeanphillippe def. Denaeja Jackson 8-0; 6, Delany Terry def. Alexis Grove 8-3. Doubles -- 1, McKenzie/Whalen def. Renfrow/Cibrian 6-0, 6-0; 2, Little/Cayce def. Jackson/Maglio 8-1; 3, Jeanphillippe/Terry def. Cade/Grove 8-3.



Saturday at Hohenfels

Boys

Wiesbaden 9, Hohenfels 0

Singles -- 1, Keegan Harrison def. Wade Cermak 6-1, 6-2; 2, Jimmy Bradford def. Shane Colbert 8-1; 3, Lucas McLendon def. Sebastian Cueves 8-0. Doubles -- 1, Bradford/N’ton Schiers def. Colbert/Cueves 8-1. Wiesbaden won all other matches by forfeit.

Girls

Wiesbaden 8, Hohenfels 1

Singles -- 1, Anna Buzzard (Hoh) def. Cassandra Pritchett 6-0, 6-1; 2, Grace Wagner (Wies) def. Olivia Welch 8-3; 3, Gabi Diaz (Wies) def. Chloe Witty 8-2; 4, Shelby Alberts (Wies) def. Paige Welch 8-3; 5, Cathryn Noble (Wies) def. Kierstin Shaw 8-3; 6, Isabella Cunningham (Wies) def. Sydney Broach 8-1. Doubles -- 1, Wagner/Diaz (Wies) def. WItty/O. Welch 6-0, 6-1; 2, Benson/China/Albers (Wies) def. Shaw/P. Welch 8-1; 3, Lockridge/Jackson (Wies) def. Broach/Schmid 8-0.



Friday at Brunssum, Netherlands

Boys

AFNORTH 5, Alconbury 1

Singles -- 1, Seth Bonenclark (AFN) def. Jose Cordero 6-2, 7-6 (12-10); 2, Kai August (AFN) def. Ethan Shropshier 8-5; 3, Cameron Rowley (Alc) def. Fernando Alejandre 9-7; 4, Nico Aponte (AFN) def. Alex Borland 8-1. Doubles -- 1, Bonenclark/August def. Cordero/Shropshire 6-1, 7-5; 2, Jacob Beland/Alejandre def. Rowley/Borland 8-2.

Girls

Alconbury 3, AFNORTH 0

Singles -- 1, Brittany Brann def. Dominyka Baliunaite 6-0, 6-0; 2, Haley Starr def. Lara Alver 8-1. Doubles -- Starr/Allison Diamond def. Baliunaite/Alver 6-3, 6-2.



Friday at Brussels

Boys

Brussels 9, Bitburg 0

Singles -- 1, Aljaz Urbanc def. George Leon 6-0, 6-0; 2, Nico Becker def. Andres Mercado 8-0. Doubles -- Urbanc/Becker def. Leon/Mercado 6-0, 6-0. Brussels won all other matches by forfeit.

Girls

Bitburg 8, Brussels 1

Singles -- 1, Alara Kocabas (Bru) def. Noa White 6-1, 6-1; 2, Aiyana Eason (Bit) def. Annette Belleman 8-1; 3, Emelia Lenz (Bit) def. Lauren Chyma 8-3; 4, Kira Randolph (Bit) def. Anna Geehreng 8-2. Doubles -- 1, Eason/Randolph def. Kocabas/Belleman 6-1, 7-5; 2, White/Lenz def. Chyma/Geehreng 8-1. Bitburg won all other matches by forfeit.



Saturday at Vilseck

Boys

Stuttgart 8, Vilseck 1

Singles -- 1, Bradley Russell (Stu) def. Robert Valdez 6-2, 6-1; 2, Mitchell Corley (Stu) def. Kaleb Owen 8-0; 3, Sean Bushong (Stu) def. Benjamin Keeler 8-1; 4, Bradley Roxbury (Stu) def. Paul Lee 8-4; 5, Charles Griffin (Stu) def. Timothy Utter 8-0; 6, Damon Tingey (Stu) won by forfeit. Doubles -- 1, Corley/Bushong def. Keeler/Owen 6-0, 6-0; Valdez/Lee def. Tingey/Cook 8-4; Russell/Roxbury won by forfeit.

Girls

Stuttgart 8, Vilseck 1

Singles -- 1, Kendall Smith (Stu) def. Becky Kilonzo 6-0, 6-0; 2, Hannah Cahill (Stu) def. Gina Auguste 8-3; 3, Natasha Kruelski (Stu) def. NaTaya Jones 8-0; 4, Tatiana Alvarez (Stu) def. Benita White 8-0; 5, Olivia Schmitz (Stu) def. Maria Bacon 8-0; 6, Jor’dn Moore (Vil) def. Erin Rhodehamel 8-6. Doubles -- 1, Cahill/Kruelski def. Kilonzo/Jones 6-0, 6-0; 2, Smith/Christmas def. Auguste/White 8-2; 3, Schmitz/Rhodehamel def. Masapollo/Fountain 8-2.



Saturday at Ramstein

Boys

Ramstein 9, Lakenheath 0

Singles -- 1, Carson Kreager def. Jacob Liebert 6-2, 6-2; 2, Ben Mouritsen def. Jacob Logue 8-0; 3, Grady Gallagher def. Dominick Bartels 8-1; 4, Daniel Shin def. Keagan Mayes 8-0; 5, Gio Laboy def. Isaac McKenzie 8-0. Doubles -- 1, Mouritsen/Gallagher def. Liebert/Logue 8-0; 2, Markus/Pittman def. Bartels/McKenzie 8-6. Ramstein won all other matches by forfeit.

Girls

Ramstein 9, Lakenheath 0

Singles -- 1, Cami Carswell def. Lily Maglio 6-0, 6-0; 2, Amanda Daly def. Lucy Renfrow 8-0; 3, Sophie Tomatz def. Alexis Cibrian 8-1; 4, Kate Thompson def. Tiaralei Cade 8-2; 5, Arianna Easton def. Denaeja Jackson 8-1; 6, Alex Pinkham def. Alexis Grove 8-1. Doubles -- 1 ,Daly/Tomatz def. Renfrow/Cibrian 8-1; 2, Carswell/Thompson def. Jackson/Maglio 8-0; 3, Easton/Pinkham def. Cade/Grove 8-1.



Cross country

Saturday at Rome

Boys

Aviano 38, Sigonella 40, AOSR 65, Marymount incomplete

1, John Miayamoto (Sig) 17:55; 2, Austin Groves (Avi) 18:04; 3, Liam Knowles (Avi) 18:09; 4, Kylen Jones (Sig) 19:17; 5, Carson Basnight (AOSR) 19:21; 6, Sam McCarthy (AOSR) 19:25; 7, Roberto Faggiani (MMI) 19:28; 8, Chris Cournoyer (Sig) 20:05; 9, Samuel Jarvis (Sig) 20:12; 10, Raymond Jimenez (Avi) 20:47.

Girls

Aviano 41, Sigonella, AOSR, Marymount incomplete

1, Britain Hamrick (MMI) 21:37; 2, Avery Hamrick (MMI) 23:11; 3, Martina Raco (Sig) 23:26; 4, Sara Frock (Sig) 23:27; 5, Anais Leone (MMI) 23:28; 6, Virginia Belt (Avi) 23:32; 7, Kirshten Masiclat (Avi) 24:31; 8, Sara Blechinger (Avi) 24:31; 9, Amanda Schaul (Avi) 24:36; 10, Rachel Buda (MMI) 25:44.