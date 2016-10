Europe Scoreboard: Oct. 29, 2016

SHAPE's Evelyn Brunelle returns a shot at the net against Naples' Lindsey Plavcan in the girls doubles third-place match at the DODEA-Europe tennis championships in Wiesbaden, Germany, Saturday Oct. 29, 2016. Brunelle and teammate Synnoeve Lillefosse beat Plavcan and teammate Jade Sawyer 3-6, 6-1, 6-3.

High school

Cross country

DODEA-Europe Cross Country championships

Saturday at Baumholder

Boys

(Top 3 teams)

Division I

Ramstein 55, Shape 90, Naples 91

Division II

St. John’s 30, Black Forest Academy 40, Bitburg 49

Division III

Hohenfels 14, Sigonella 16, Baumholder 30

(Top 25 finishers)

1. Colin McLaren (Ram) 16:27.03; 2. Daniel Aleksandersen (Nap) 16:58.63; 3. Jeremias Serrano-Velez (Hoh) 17:06.86 4. Austin Burt (Lak) 17:11.14; 5. Rory Clayton Hurst (Sha) 17:24.92; 6. Austin Groves (Avi) 17:27.80; 7. Gerge Palfi (St.J) 17:28.13; 8. Caleb Frawley (Sha) 17:30.16; 9. Dashiell Rogers (Ram) 17:32.19; 10. Timothy Smith (Nap) 17:33.85; 11. Domin Sweet (Stu) 17:44.70; 12. Mac Roberts (BFA) 17:44.89; 13. John Casey (Ram) 17:50.50; 14. Isaiah Lowney (St.J) 17:51.89; 15. Evan Mackie (Kai) 17:52.94; 16. Wesley Phelan (Sha) 17:53.72; 17. Joshua Lucy (Nap) 17:54.54; 18. Donald Neal (Vic) 17:55.45; 19. Andrew Riess (Lak) 17:56.20; 20. Connor Mackie (Kai) 18:00.57; 21. Diego Martinez (Vil) 18:05.29; 22. Joshua Scahill (Wie) 18:07.55; 23. Logan Shelley (Ram) 18:07.70; 24. David Williams (Wie) 18:08.70; 25. Andrew Scahill (Wie) 18:08.77.

Girls

Division I

Stuttgart 56, Shape 58, Ramstein 61

Division II

St. John’s 18, Bitburg 34, Black Forest Academy 42

Division III

Hohenfels 14, Brussels 16, Sigonella 21

1. Kayla Smith (St.J) 18:45.21; 2. Katelyn Schultz (Ram) 19:27.34; 3. Sofia Jegnell (St.J) 19:32.40; 4. Holly Moser (Sha) 19:36.30; 5. Tatiana Smith (Stu) 19:48.70; 6. Sydney Smith (St.J) 19:52.41; 7. Rachel Dickenson (Stu) 19:56.10; 8. Amanda Zubowicz (Bit) 20:41.15; 9. Katie Rose Gunia (Ram) 20:43.72; 10. Gosia Krzyzanowska (Sha) 20:50.93; 11. Jordanne Hill (Ram) 20:59.06; 12. Helene Arnold (Kai) 21:00.09; 13. Nina Gante (Stu) 21:06.74; 14. Mary Jackson (Hoh) 21:07.63; 15. Elise Van Vuuren (BFA) 21:09.85; 16. Liina Winborn (Sha) 21:12.06; 17. Dasha Pontiff (Ram) 21:16.36; 18. Gabbriella Kabler (BFA) 21:26.97; 19. Claire Elliot (Nap) 21:37.07; 20. Kyla Kolosky (AFN) 21:43.21; 21. Nora Mork (Sha) 21:45.46; 22. Alex Patmor (Sig) 21:46.78; 23. Althea Honan (Kai) 21:50.15; 24. Julia Karcher (Fra) 21:55.45; 25. Avery Smothermon (Bru) 21:58.13.

Tennis

DODEA-Europe tennis championships

Saturday at Wiesbaden, Germany

Division I

International School of Brussels 40, Ramstein 39, SHAPE 14, Stuttgart 14, Vicenza 13, Naples 10, Wiesbaden 10, Kaiserslautern 7, Vilseck 2

Division II/III

American Overseas School of Rome 35, Marymount 19, Florence 16, Hohenfels 5, Brussels 1, AFNORTH 1

Boys

Singles

Championship

Matthias Mangazzinni (Mary) def. Francesco Londono (Flor) 6-1, 6-4.

Third

Felix Selvik (ISB) def. Ting Lin (AOSR) 6-4, 6-3

Doubles

Championship

Yuki Takeuchi-Victor della Faille (ISB) def. Ben Mouristen-Grady Gallagher (Ram) 6-3, 7-5.

Third

AOSR #2 won by injury default over ISB #2



Girls

Singles

Championship

Kaya Rand (AOSR) def. Kiki Sibilla (Vic) 3-6, 6-4, 6-4.

Third

Cami Carswell (Ram) def. Kendall Smith (Stut) 6-0, 6-2.

Doubles

Championship

Amanda Daly-Sophie Tomatz (Ram) def. Hortense L’Hostis -Brune Luciat-Labry (ISB) 2-6, 6-3, 6-2

Third

SHAPE def. Naples 3-6, 6-1, 6-3.



Volleyball

Girls

Lakenheath defeated Alconbury: 25-7, 25-17, 25-16

Saturday at Lakenheath

Baumholder def. Ansbach 20-25, 25-18, 25-22, 25-14

Saturday at Baumholder

Vicenza def. Sigonella 27-25, 25-23, 25-18

Friday at Sigonella

Noteworthy - Isabel Dillon had 8 kills and 17 assists for Sigonella, while Chandler, Kisiah (11 kills) Hannah Barnes (19 digs, 3 aces) also starred; Adrianna Lovelace (18 kills, 3 aces, 9 digs, 7 blocks), Julia Lombardi (4 kills, 2 aces, 5 digs, 7 blocks) and Gabriela Campos (5 kills, 5 aces, 3 digs, 26 assists) paced Vicenza.



Vicenza def. Sigonella 25-27, 25-21, 25-20, 26-24

Saturday at Sigonella

Noteworthy – Chandler had 9 kills for Sigonella with Barnes (25 digs, 4 aces) and Korley Jones (9 kills) also contributing; Lovelace (15 kills, 2 aces, 5 blocks, 11 digs), Lombardi (9 kills, 2 aces, 2 blocks, 7 digs) and Campos (4 aces, 4 digs, 27 assists) led Vicenza.



Saturday at Naples

Naples def. American Overseas School of Rome 25-16, 21-25, 25-6, 16-25, 15-12

Noteworthy – Jill Hudson had 16 kills and two blocks for Naples, with Sierra Dye (10 kills, 9 aces) and Dani Ramirez (17 assists) also starring.

Naples def. AOSR 25-10, 25-23, 25-14

Noteworthy – Natalia Woznicka (6 kills), Sierra Dye (7 aces, 5 kills) and Marissa Dye (7 assists) starred for Naples.



Saturday at Florence

Aviano def. Florence 21-25, 25-12, 25-21, 25-21

Noteworthy – Tih Cottingham (7 kills, 4 aces), Julia Markel (7 aces), Jaida Tindal (7 aces), Myja Binns (4 aces) and Abi Apalisok (4 aces) starred for Aviano.

Aviano def. Florence 25-23, 25-15, 26-24

Noteworthy – Cottingham (9 aces, 7 kills), Markel (5 kills, 2 blocks), Madisyn Walker (5 aces) and De’Jah Tripp (7 kills) led Aviano.

Saturday at Brussels

Brussels def. AFNORTH 25-11, 25-13, 26-24

Noteworthy – Jewels Friedhoff (5 aces), Juliette Mobley (4 Aces), Tariziana Thompson (3 aces, 4 kills) and Danielle Lynch (4 kills 2 aces) stood out for Brussels.

SHAPE def. AFNORTH 15-25, 26-24, 25-21, 25-19

Noteworthy – Monta Bubuce (5 aces, 4 assists, 3 kills), Naomi Carreras (5 aces) and Luisa Roxo (4 aces) led SHAPE.

Brussels def. SHAPE 25-20, 25-22, 23-25, 25-14

Noteworthy - Gloria Hernandez (9 kills), Evin Harper (3 aces, 6 kills), Friedhoff (5 aces), Caitlin McCollom (4 kills, 3 digs), and Mobley (3 aces, 7 kills, 14 assists, 2 digs) paced Brussels, while

Bubuce (5 aces, 2 kills, 4 assists), Carreras (3 aces) and Roxo (4 aces in 9 serves) led SHAPE.



Saturday at Kaiserslautern

Vilseck over Kaiserslautern 27-25,26-24,25-17

Noteworthy – Adely Huezo (5 aces, 6 kills, 16 digs) led Vilseck, while Christa Becherer (9 kills, 7 digs), Elena Russey (7 digs, 3 kills), Angelina Popovic (17 digs) and Talea Cobb (5 blocks) paced Kaiserslautern.

Stuttgart def. Kaiserslautern 25-14. 25-9, 25-15

Noteworthy - Bella Brandt (5 aces, 10 digs), Meadau Cunningham (5 kills, 6 blocks) and Carly Sharp (2 Aces, 4 kills, 3 blocks 4 digs) led Stuttgart, with Becherer (5 kills, 13 digs), Russey (3 aces, 9 digs), Kate Hultquist (2 blocks, 6 digs), Megan Hultquist (3 blocks, 3 digs) and Cobb (4 blocks) contributing for the Raiders.

Stuttgart def. Vilseck 25-16, 25-20, 25-12

Noteworthy - Allison Karels (3 aces), Courtney Johnson (3 aces) and Crystal Morris (6 kills) stood out for Vilseck, while Janey Greenberg (3 aces, 17 digs), Peyton Burnett (11 kills) and Brandt (2 aces, 6 kills, 8 digs) starred for Stuttgart.

Saturday at Ramstein

Ramstein def. Black Forest Academy 25-13, 25-10, 25-18

Noteworthy – Caroline Sobczak (9 kills, 2 blocks) and Cristeana Reyes (19 digs) led Ramstein, with

Erin Fortune (4 kills, 5 blocks), Kendra Jolly (9 digs, 2 aces) and Jesse Campbell (4 blocks, 2 kills) pacing BFA.

BFA def. Hohenfels 25-20, 25-14, 25-20

Noteworthy – Campbell (6 kills, 2 blocks), Jolly (4 aces, 2 kills) and Brianna Maier (4 kills, 3 blocks) shone for BFA, while Maddy Black (4 aces, 2 digs, 2 kills) and Mickey LeFebure (3 aces) led Hohenfels.

Ramstein def. Hohenfels 25-9, 25-20, 25-9

Noteworthy - Mila Weikel (11 aces) and Abigail Ashford (7 digs, 3 kills) led Ramstein.

Boys

Sigonella def. Vicenza 25-9, 25-17, 25-20

Friday at Sigonella



Sigonella def. Vicenza 25-18, 25-15, 25-21

Saturday at Sigonella