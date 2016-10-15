Europe Scoreboard: Oct. 15, 2016

High school

Volleyball

Girls

Ramstein def. Kaiserslautern 25-15, 25-22, 25-11

Saturday at Ramstein

Noteworthy -- Michaela Stineburg had 9 kills and 6 digs for the Royals, while Adele Palko had 5 aces and 2 kills and Montgomery Sauter added 5 kills and 5 aces; Christa Becherer led the Raiders with 8 aces and 5 kills, while Talea Cobb contributed 4 kills and 2 aces and Megan Hultquist added 3 aces.



Stuttgart def. Vilseck 25-13, 25-20, 25-20

Saturday at Vilseck

Noteworthy -- Janey Greenberg had 20 digs for the Panthers; Peyton Burnett (9 kills, 3 aces, 2 digs) and Alexa Smith (6 aces, 17 assists, 4 digs) also starred for the defending champs; Mianie Dean (5 aces, 6 digs), Adely Huezo (2 aces, 5 kills, 16 digs) and Mohagony Lediju (8 kills, 2 digs) paced the Falcons.



Naples def. Aviano 25-12, 25-16, 25-23

Friday at Naples

Noteworthy -- Marissa Dye (5 aces, 9 assists), Sierra Dye (8 kills, 12 digs) and Jil Hudson (9 kills, 13 digs) fueled the win.



Naples def. Aviano 25-18, 25-17, 22-25, 25-10

Saturday at Naples

Noteworthy -- The Wildcats were led by Natalia Waznicki (9 kills, 9 digs), Marissa Dye (8 aces, 19 assists) and Hudson (9 kills, 3 aces).



Sigonella def. Marymount 25-13, 23-25, 25-8, 25-14

Friday at Sigonella

Noteworthy -- Kisiah Chandler (3 aces, 7 kills, 11 assists), Korley Jones (7 kills) and Isabel Dillon (4 aces) paced the victory.



Saturday at Sigonella

Sigonella def. Florence 22-25, 25-12, 25-11, 25-22

Noteworthy -- Jones had 9 kills and 3 aces and Chandler totaled 5 kills and 18 assists to lead the Jaguars; Hanna Barnes added 4 aces and Liz Camus had 4 kills in support.

Florence def. Marymount 25-18, 13-25, 25-18, 25-12



Ansbach def. Hohenfels 25-18, 25-12, 25-13

Saturday at Hohenfels



Vicenza def. American Overseas School of Rome 25-12, 25-21, 25-23

Friday at Vicenza

Noteworthy – Adrianna Lovelace had 13 kills, 4 aces, 11 digs and 6 blocks for Vicenza, with Julia Lombardi (7 kills, 10 digs), Gabriela Campos (25 assists) and Haylee Thorson (6 digs) also contributing.



Vicenza def. AOSR 27-25, 19-25, 25-10, 25-21

Saturday at Vicenza

Noteworthy – Lovelace (16 kills, 4 aces, 14 digs, 5 blocks), Lombardi (8 kills, 4 aces, 12 digs), Campos (30 assists) and Thorson (10 kills) starred for Vicenza.

Saturday at Spangdahlem Air Base

Bitburg def. Baumholder 25-13, 25-22, 25-19

Brussels def. Bitburg 25-23, 25-23, 11-25, 19-25, 15-13

Black Forest Academy def. Baumholder 25-18, 25-21, 27-29, 25-14

BFA def. Brussels 25-14, 25-18, 25-6

Boys

Friday at Sigonella

Sigonella def. Marymount 25-22; 25-19; 25-23

Marymount def. Florence 25-15; 24-26; 18-25; 25-20; 15-13



Sigonella def. Florence by forfeit

Saturday at Sigonella

Noteworthy -- Florence forfeited due to an early flight departure.



Vicenza def. AOSR 25-23, 28-26, 25-23

Friday at Vicenza



AOSR def. Vicenza 25-18 20-25, 25-20, 25-22

Saturday at Vicenza



Cross country

Saturday at Naples

Boys

Naples 30, Vicenza 64, Aviano 68, AOSR 101, Marymount 102

1, Tim Smith (Nap) 17:43; 2, Alex Johnson (Nap) 17:48; 3, Austin Grove (Avi) 18:17; 4, Donald Neal (Vic) 18:18; 5, Liam Knowles (Avi) 18:27; 6, Angel Graulau (Vic) 18:47; 7, Joshua Lucy (Nap) 18:49; 8, Bailey Ward (Nap) 19:10; 9, Carson Basnight (AOSR) 19:50; 10, Sam McCarthy (AOSR) 19:51.

Girls

Naples 24, Vicenza 68, Aviano 83, AOSR, Marymount incomplete

1, Claire Elliot (Nap) 21:41; 2, Britain Hamrick (MMI) 21:46; 3, Cate Westbrook (Nap) 22:26; 4, Shiloh Houseworth (Nap) 23:03; 5, Sarah Huggins (Vic) 23:31; 6, Avery Hamrick (MMI) 23:37; 7, Kylie Harrison (Nap) 23:46; 8, Annis Leone (MMI) 23:52; 9, Valerie Gilfoy (Nap) 23:55; 10, Alyssa Albano (Nap) 24:23.



Saturday at Bitburg

Boys

Bitburg 29, Baumholder 40, AFNORTH 64

1, Jesse Espinoza (Baum) 17:55; 2, Jacob Warner (Bit) 18:12; 3, Sage Kown (Bit) 18:45; 4, Dylan Diaz (Baum) 18:49; 5, Luke Priestman (AFN) 19:24; 6, Christopher Kolosky (AFN) 19:31; 7, Kaeo Swartzmiller (Bit) 19:36; 8, Tyler Valdez (Bit) 19:48; 9, Brock Bundy (Bit) 19:49; 10, Marvin Crews (Baum) 20:21.

Girls

Bitburg 31, AFNORTH, Baumholder incomplete

1, Amanda Zubowicz (Bit) 20:22; 2, Talia Kelson (Baum) 21:58; 3, Kyla Kolosky (AFN) 22:18; 4, Baileigh McFall (Bitburg) 22:47; 5, Amanda Macauley (AFN) 23:00; 6, Elizabeth Axley (AFN) 23:00; 7, Checka Gatterburg (Bit) 23:25; 8, Maddy Mosher (Baum) 23:41; 9, Saige Caldwell (Bit) 23:50; 10, Talja Hoene (Bit) 24:00.

Saturday at Ramstein

Boys

Stuttgart 38, Ramstein 46, Kaiserslautern 66, BFA 104, Frankfurt 137

1, Colin McLaren (Ram) 16:11; 2, Mac Roberts (BFA) 16:57; 3, Paul Fullwood (Stu) 17:20; 4, Evan Mackie (Kais) 17:28; 5, Connor Mackie (Kais) 17:32; 6, Damin Sweet (Stu) 17:36; 7, Dashiell Rogers (Ram) 17:44; 8, Jaxon Bartlett (Stu) 17:56; 9, Logan Shelley (Ram) 17:69; 10, Gabe Contino (Stu) 18:03.

Girls

Stuttgart 31, Ramstein 52, Frankfurt 87, Kaiserslautern 90, BFA 102

1, Katelyn Schultz (Ram) 19:05; 2, Tatiana Smith (Stu) 19:12; 3, Rachael Dickenson (Stu) 19:27; 4, Jordan Hill (Ram) 20:40; 5, Nina Gante (Stu) 21:09; 6, Dasha Pontiff (Ram) 21:24; 7, Althea Honan (Kais) 21:37; 8, Anna Riley (Stu) 21:39; 9, Elise Van Vuuren (BFA) 21:50; 10, Julia Karcher (Fra) 21:56.



Saturday at Vilseck

Boys

Wiesbaden 39, Vilseck 49, Hohenfels 66, Munich International 73

1, Jeremias Serrano-Velez (Hoh) 16:48; 2, Sigurdur Einarsson Ma (Mun) 19:02; 3, Diego Martinez (Vil) 18:07; 4, Alex Rodriquez (Vil) 18:14; 5, David Williams (Wies) 18:16; 6, Andrew Scahill (Wies) 18:16; 7, Joshua Scahill (Wies) 18:22; 8, Leaonard Boening (Mun) 18:36; 9, Connor Johnson (Wies) 18:37; T10, Michael Rhoades (Hoh) 18:53.29; T10, Alessandro Chuquichance (Vil) 18:53.29.

Girls

Munich 39, Wiesbaden 40, VIlseck 42

1, Natasha Senior (Mun) 20:46; 2, Mary Jackson (Hoh) 21:06; 3, Elizabeth Rodriguez (Vil) 22:22.45; 4, Madison Higdon (Hoh) 22:22.76; 5, Alexandra Tone (Wies) 22:49; 6, Kaila Iglesias (Wies) 22:56; 7, Bailey Holland (VIl) 23:16; 8, Allison Braden (Wies) 23:41.21; 8, Megan Weaver (Vil) 23:41.49; 10, Tilde Hojer (Mun) 23:44.



Tennis

Saturday at Hohenfels

Boys

Stuttgart 9, Hohenfels 0

Singles -- 1, Bradley Russell def. Kyle Villanueva 6-4, 6-0; 2, Mitchell Corley def. Wade Cermak 8-0; 3, Sean Bushong def. Mason Jannise 8-1; 4, Bradley Roxbury def. Shane Colbert 8-2; 5, Damon Tingey def. Sebastian Cueves 8-0; 6, Thomas Cook won by forfeit. Doubles -- 1, Corley/Bushong def. Villanueva/Cermak 6-0, 6-0; 2, Roxbury/Cook def. Cuevas/Colbert 8-1; 3, Russell/Tingey won by forfeit.

Girls

Hohenfels 5, Stuttgart 4

Singles -- 1, Anna Buzzard (Hoh) def. Kendall Smith 6-2, 6-1; 2, Chloe Witty (Hoh) def. Hannah Cahill 8-3; 3, Natasha Kruelski (Stu) def. Olivia Welch 8-6; 4, Tatianna Alvarez (Stu) def. Paige Welch 8-3; 5, Olivia Schmitz (Stu) def. Emma Johnson 8-0; 6, Monty Schmid (Hoh) def. Erin Rhodehamel 8-6. Doubles -- 1, Witty/O. Welch def. Cahill/Kruelski 6-0, 6-4; 2, Shaw/Johnson def. Alvarez/Christmas 8-2; 3, Stophel/Schmitz def. Broach/P. Welch 8-1.



Friday at Mons, Belgium

Boys

SHAPE 9, Brussels 0

Singles -- 1, Shamus Phelan def. Aljaz Urbanc 6-0, 6-0; 2, Brandon Hustead def. Nico Becker 8-1; 3, Benjamin Balla def. Callum Proulx 9-7; 4, Simon Johnson def. Bohdan Polovynko 8-6; 5, Luis Eliza def. Will Salmon 8-2; 6, Jeancarlos Olivencia def. Mikayel Bejanyan 8-5. Doubles -- 1, Phelan/Hustead def. Urbanc/Becker 4-6, 6-0, 6-2; 2, Johnson/Balla def. Polovynko/Proulx 8-5; 3, Marcus Paff/Eliza def. Salmon/Al Sundseth 8-4.

Girls

SHAPE 9, Brussels 0

Singles -- 1, Evelyn Brunelle def. Annette Belleman 6-0, 6-0; 2, Synnoeve Lillefosse def. Lauren Chyma 8-0; 3, Maria Rebrean def. Anna Geehreng 8-0. Doubles -- 1, Brunelle/Lillefosse def. Belleman/Chyma 6-0, 6-0. SHAPE won all other matches by forfeit.



Friday at Alconbury

Boys

International School of Brussels 7, Alconbury 1

Singles -- 1, Felix Sandrup Selvik (ISB) def. Jose Cordero 7-5, 6-4; 2, Theo Stenmo (ISB) def. Ethan Shropshire 6-2; 3, Adam Stahl (ISB) def. Phillip Lyons 6-2; 4, Robert Diamond (Alc) def. Come Luciat-Labry 6-1; 5, Victor Carmona (ISB) def. Cameron Rowley 6-3; 6, Lucas Flett (ISB) def. Alex Borland 6-0. Doubles -- 1, Victor della Faille/Yuki Takeuchi (ISB) def. Cordero/Shropshire 6-1, 6-2.

Girls

ISB 7, Alconbury 0

Singles -- 1, Emilie God def. Brittany Brann 6-4, 7-5; 2, Julia Shchukina def. Haley Starr 6-1; 3, Hortense L’Hostis def. Allison Diamond 6-0; 4, Lia Nazi def. Anna Thompson 6-3; 5, Sophie Hoeg def. Christy Schulman 6-1. Doubles -- 1, L’Hostis/Brune Luciat-Labry def. Starr/Diamond 6-1, 6-0.