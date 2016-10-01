Europe Scoreboard: Oct. 1, 2016

High school

Volleyball

Girls

Alconbury def. Brussels 25-16, 25-20, 25-11

Friday at Brussels

Noteworthy -- Ally Donley had 5 aces and 6 assists in the win, while Ashlyn Starr had 5 kills and Alexis Schulte added 4 kills.



Naples def. Sigonella 22-25, 25-22, 16-25, 25-17, 15-11

Friday at Naples

Noteworthy -- Naples leaders include Jilian Hudson (17 kills, 4 aces), Natalia Woznicki (8 kills, 5 aces) and Dani Ramirez (7 kills, 14 assists); Sigonella standouts included Korley Jones (5 aces, 6 kills, 2 blocks), Isabel Dillon (4 kills, 10 assists) and Jessica Jacobs (4 kills).



Saturday at Naples

Naples def. Florence 25-5 25-22 25-17

Noteworthy -- Sierra Dye (6 aces), Woznicki (11 kills, 2 aces) and Hudson (8 aces, 2 kills) led the Wildcats.

Sigonella def. Florence 25-20, 25-18, 25-16

Noteworthy -- Jones had 11 kills and 3 aces and Dillon had 12 assists and 2 aces for Sigonella.

Aviano def. American Overseas School of Rome 25-23, 25-15, 25-21

Friday at Aviano

Noteworthy -- De’Jah Tripp had 6 kills, Julia Markel had 5 kills, Tih Cottingham notched 8 aces and Jaida Tindal distributed 11 assists for the Saints.



AOSR def. Aviano 25-20, 25-11, 25-27, 25-12

Saturday at Aviano

Noteworthy -- Daiyanna Bey had 8 blocks and Myja Binns produced 3 kills for the Saints.



Saturday at Stuttgart

Stuttgart def. Hohenfels 25- 13, 25-2, 25- 22

Noteworthy -- Janey Greenberg had 5 digs, Alexa Smith had 10 aces, 9 assists and 2 kills, Carly Sharp had 9 aces, 2 kills and 2 blocks and Peyton Burnett added 5 kills for the victorious defending champs; Angel England compiled 3 aces, 11 digs and 3 kills for the Tigers.

Stuttgart def. Kaiserslautern 25- 3, 25- 25- 12, 25-9

Noteworthy -- Smith led the Panthers with 10 assists and 4 kills, while Sharp added 9 aces, Burnett had 5 kills and Megan Richards added 7 aces.

Bitburg def. Hohenfels 25-18, 25-9, 25-10

Noteworthy -- Triana Hampton had 5 kills for Bitburg, while Keilani Swartmiller collected 5 aces and 3 assists.

Bitburg def. Kaiserslautern 25-19, 25- 13, 25- 22

Noteworthy -- Alicia Paul had 2 aces and 4 assists and Hannah Bissonette had 2 aces and 3 kills for the Barons.

Boys

Naples def. Sigonella 18-25, 25-12, 25-8, 25-18

Friday at Naples

Noteworthy -- Naples statistical leaders included Gordon Buck (4 aces, 2 kills), Nicholas Sherer (4 aces), Austin McKarney (8 kills), Omar Lopez (10 assists, 2 blocks), Matteo Pugliese (11 assists) and Andrew Smith (10 kills).



Saturday at Naples

Sigonella def. Florence 25-18, 25-13, 25-16

Naples def. Sigonella 25-20, 25-11, 25-15

Noteworthy -- Buck (3 aces), Smith (7 kills), McKarney (6 kills), Sherer (2 kills, 2 blocks), Pugliese (3 assists) and Lopez (7 assists) contributed for Naples.



AOSR def. Aviano 22-25, 25-16, 25-20, 25-15

Friday at Aviano



AOSR def. Aviano 25-22, 21-25, 23-25, 25-19, 15-13

Saturday at Aviano



Tennis

Friday at Vilseck

Boys

AFNORTH 6, Vilseck 3

Singles -- 1, Robert Valdez (Vil) def. Seth Bonenclark 6-2, 7-5; 2, Benjamin Keeler (Vil) def. Fernano Alejandre 8-2; 3, Nico Aponte (AFN) def. Kaleb Owen 8-6; 4, Jacob Beland (AFN) def. Paul Lee 8-7 (8-6); 5, Martin Stave (AFN) def. Timothy Utter 8-1; 6, Micah Skariah (AFN) won by forfeit. Doubles -- 1, Bonenclark/Alejandre def. Keeler/Owen 6-1, 6-2; 2, Valdez/Lee def. Beland/Aponte 8-5; 3, Aponte/Stave won by forfeit.

Girls

Vilseck 8, AFNORTH 1

Singles -- 1, Dominyka Baliunaite (AFN) def. Becky Kilonzo 6-2, 4-6, 6-1. Vilseck won all other matches by forfeit.



Friday at Kaiserslatuern

Boys

International School of Brussels 8, Kaiserslautern 1

Singles -- 1, Felix Sandrup Selvik (ISB) def. Henri Butler 6-7 (2-7), 6-3, 6-4; 2, Arthur Francois-Poncet (ISB) def. Tristan Bueler 8-1; 3, Marcus Hunt (Kais) def. Floris God 8-6; 4, Adam Stahl (ISB) def. Devon Gerber 9-7; 5, Lucas Flett (ISB) def. Johann Mendez 8-2; 6, Victor Carmona (ISB) def. Tyler Barnes 8-5. Doubles -- 1, Victor della Faille/Yuki Takeuchi (ISB) def. Hunt/Bueler 6-1, 6-1; 2, Francois-Poncet/GIanluca Curti (ISB) def. Butler/Marmolejo 6-1; 3, God/Flett def. Gerber/Barnes 6-3.

Girls

ISB 8, Kaiserslautern 1

Singles -- 1, Emilie God (ISB) def. Josephine Whalen 6-3, 6-0; 2, Julia Shchukina (ISB) def. Anna McKenzie 8-2; 3, Caterina Lippi (ISB) def. Josephine Little 9-8 (7-2); 4, Yuri Takayama (ISB) def. Margaret Cayce 8-2; 5, Sanna Skeppner (ISB) def. Kalin Olsen 8-4; 6, Efu Kobayashi (ISB) def. Stacey Jeanphilippe 8-2. Doubles -- 1, McKenzie/Whalen def. Lippi/Takayama 6-4, 4-6, 6-3; 2, 2, God/Shchukina def. Little/Cayce 6-2; Skeppner/Kobayashi def. Olsen/Terry 6-2.

Saturday at Hohenfels

Boys

AFNORTH 7, Hohenfels 2

Singles -- 1, Seth Bonenclark (AFN) def. Kyle VIllanueva 6-4, 7-5; 2, Jannise Mason (Hoh) def. Fernando Alejandre 8-5; 3, Nico Aponte (AFN) def. Shane Colbert 8-6; 4, Sebastian Cueves (Hoh) def. Martin Stave 8-6. Doubles -- 1, Bonenclark/Alejandre def. Villanueva/Jannise 6-3, 6-3; 2, Apante/Stave def. Colbert/Cueves 8-4. AFNORTH won all other matches by forfeit.

Girls

Hohenfels 9, AFNORTH 0

Singles -- 1, Anna Buzzard (Hoh) def. Dominyk Baliunaite 6-1, 6-0. Hohenfels won all other matches by forfeit.



Saturday at Vicenza

Boys

Marymount 4, Vicenza 2

Singles -- 1, Mattias Mingazzini (MMI) def. William Auchincloss 6-0, 6-0; 2, Connor Wilson (Vic) def. Pietro Misiti 8-1; 3, Alessandro Caccamo (MMI) def. Lucas Rudy 8-1; 4, Kazuki Mitsunaga (MMI) def. Nicholas Tipton 8-0. Doubles -- 1, Auchincloss/Wilson def. Caccamo/Mitsunaga 6-4, 6-1; 2, Minguzzini/Misiti (MMI) def. Hamilton/Scullion 8-0.

Girls

Vicenza 2, Marymount 0

Vicenza won both matches by forfeit.



Saturday at Alconbury

Boys

Alconbury 4, Brussels 2

Singles -- 1, Aljaz Urbanc (Bru) def. Jose Cordero 6-1, 6-2; 2, Phillip Lyons (Alc) def. Nico Becker 8-4; 3, cancelled due to weather; 4, Cameron Rowley (Alc) def. Mikayel Bejanyan 8-0; 5, Alex Borland (Alc) def. Mark Keller 9-8 (10-8); 6, Al Sundseth (Bru) won by forfeit. Doubles -- 1, cancelled due to weather; 2, Lyons/Rowley def. Salmon/Bejanyan 8-1; 3, cancelled due to weather.

Girls

Alconbury 9, Brussels 0

Singles -- 1, Brittany Brann def. Alara Kocabas 6-0, 6-2; 2, 2, Haley Starr def. Annette Belleman 8-2; 3, Allison Diamond def. Lauren Chyma 8-0; 4, Anna Thompson def. Anna Geehreng 8-1; 5, Christy Schulman won by forfeit; Ruby Moukadam won by forfeit. Doubles -- 1, Starr/Diamond def. Kocabas/Belleman 6-2, 6-0; 2, Thompson/Schulman def. Chyma/Geehreng 8-3; 3, Brann/Moukadam won by forfeit.



Saturday at Naples

Girls

Naples 8, AOSR 1

Boys

AOSR 6, Naples 1

Saturday at Mons, Belgium

Boys

SHAPE 9, Bitburg 0

Singles -- 1, Shamus Phelan def. George Leon 6-0, 6-0; 2, Brandon Hustead def. Andres Mercado 8-0. Doubles -- Phelan/Hustead def. Leon/Mercado 6-0, 6-0. SHAPE won all other matches by forfeit.

Girls

SHAPE 9, Bitburg 0

Singles -- 1, Evelyn Brunelle def. Noa White 6-1, 6-0; 2, Synnoeve Lillefosse def. Aiyana Eason 8-1; 3, Maria Rebrean def. Emelia Lenz 8-5; 4, Andrea Garcia-Montalvo def. Kira Randolph 8-3; 5, Melusine Muench def. Annika Schwartz 8-6; 6, Samantha Herrejon def. Emma Passig 8-4. Doubles -- 1, Brunelle/Lillefosse def. Eason/Randolph 6-0, 6-2; 2, Rebrean/Garcia-Montalvo def. White/Lenz 8-6; 3, Muench/Herrejon def. Schwartz/Merrill 8-4.



Saturday at Stuttgart

Boys

Stuttgart 5, Kaiserslautern 3

Singles -- 1, Henri Butler (Kais) def. Brady Russell 6-2, 6-1; 2, Mitchell Corley (Stu) def. Tristan Bueler 8-1; 3, Marcus Hunt (Kais) def. Sean Bushong 8-2; 4, Bradley Roxbury (Stu) def. Devon Gerber 8-3; 5, Charles Griffin (Stu) def. Johann Mendez 8-2. Doubles -- 1, Corley/Bushong def. Hunt/Bueler 6-0, 7-5; 2, Roxbury/Russell def. Butler/Mendez 8-8 (7-3).

Girls

Kaiserslautern 6, Stuttgart 2

Singles -- 1, Josephine Whalen (Kais) 6-1, 6-2; 2, Anna McKenzie (Kais) def. Hannah Cahill 8-1; 3, Josephine Little (Kais) def. Natasha Kruelski 8-5; 4, Margaret Cayce (Kais) def. Tatiana Alvarez 8-6; 5, Kalin Olsen (Kais) def. Casey Stopel 8-1; 6, Olivia Schmitz (Stu) def. Stacey Jeanphilippe 8-1. Doubles -- 1, McKenzie/Whalen def. Cahill/Kruelski 6-1, 6-1; 2, Smith/Christmas def. Little/Cayce 7-4.





Cross country

Saturday at Naples

Boys

Naples 20, Sigonella 36

1, Daniel Aleksandersen (Nap) 16:47; 2, Tim Smith (Nap) 17:30; 3, Joshua Connolly (Sig) 18:00; 4, Alex Johnson (Nap) 18:09; 5, John Miayamoto (Sig) 18:19; 6, Joshua Lucy (Nap) 18:48; 7, Bailey Ward (Nap) 19:25; 8, Kylen Jones (Sig) 19:59; 9, Lars Becker (Sig) 20:02; 10, Ethan Gehling (Nap) 20:20.

Girls

Naples 15, Sigonella incomplete

1, Claire Elliot (Nap) 21:22; 2, Alex Patmore (Sig) 22:06; 3, Cate Westbrook (Nap) 22:39; 4, Alyssa Albano (Nap) 22:44; 5, Valerie Gilfoy (Nap) 22:57; 6, Kylie Harrison (Nap) 23:06; 7, Adah Barenburg (Nap) 23:29; 8, Kara Moranville (Nap) 23:38; 9, Shiloh Houseworth (Nap) 23:58; 10, Martina Raco (Sig) 24:19.

Saturday at Stuttgart

Boys

Ramstein 49, Stuttgart 60, Wiesbaden 116, Vilseck 139, Kaiserslautern 162, Hohenfels 169, Black Forest Academy 282

1, Colin McLaren (Ram) 16:50; 2, Jeremias Serrano-Velez (Hoh) 17:33; 3, Evan Mackie (Kais) 17:55; 4, Mac Roberts (BFA) 18:03; 5, Connor Mackie (Kais) 18:14; 6, Paul Fullwood (Stu) 18:15; 7, Diego Martinez (Vil) 18:16; 8, Dashiell Rogers (Ram) 18:20; 9, Alex Rodriguez (Vil) 18:32; 10, Cole Sherrill (Stu) 18:38.

Girls

Stuttgart 28, Ramstein 70, Kaiserslautern 119, Vilseck 134, Wiesbaden, Hohenfels, BFA incomplete

1, Rachael Dickenson (Stu) 20:06; 2, Katie Rose Gunia (Ram) 20:46; 3, Tatiana Smith (Stu) 20:49; 4, Jordanne Hill (Ram) 21:26; 5, Nina Gante (Stu) 21:41; 6, Mary Jackson (Hoh) 21:50; 7, Anna Riley (Stu) 21:52; 8, Althea Honan (Kais) 22:15; 9, Elise Vuuren (BFA) 22:19; 10, Helene Arnold (Kais) 22:31.



Saturday at Aviano

Boys

Aviano 21, AOSR 40

1, Austin Groves (Avi) 19:31; 2, Liam Knowles (Avi) 19:40; 3, Carson Basnight (AOSR) 20:41; 4, Sam McCarthy (AOSR) 20:42; 5, Christopher Hart (Avi) 22:35; 6, Raymond Jimenez (Avi) 22:36; 7, Chase Fresquez (Avi) 23:08; 8, Cameron Elwood (Avi) 23:12; 9, Jhondre Rollins (Avi) 23:51; 10, Daniel Desessa (Avi) 25:20.

Girls

Aviano 15, AOSR incomplete

1, Amanda Schaul (Avi) 25:16; 2, Ginny Belt (Avi) 25:27; 3, Sara Blechinger (Avi) 25:28; 4, Kirshten Masiclat (Avi) 25:46; 5, Madison Brace (Avi) 27:59; 6, Mia Fosco (Avi) 28:10; 7, Chloe McDonnel (Avi) 28:19; 8, Kylie Delwiche (Avi) 28:40; 9, Alyssa Resch (Avi) 28:59; 10, Kaila Lusson (Avi) 31:36.



Saturday at Mons, Belgium

Boys

SHAPE 43, Lakenheath 56, St. John’s 91, Baumholder 116, AFNORTH 133, Bitburg 141, Alconbury 212

1, Austin Burt (Lake) 17:01; 2, George Palfi (SJ) 17:06; 3, Rory Clayton (SHA) 17:08; 4, Wes Phelan (SHA) 17:09; 5, Isaiah Lowney (SJ) 17:57; 6, Kaden Rodriguez (Rota) 18:04; 7, Coran Paterson (SHA) 18:09; 8, Jesse Espinoza (Baum) 18:13; 9, Freedom Tansley (Lake) 18:24; 10, Caleb Frawley (SHA) 18:26.

Girls

SHAPE 36, St. John’s 66, Bitburg 75, Brussels 116, Lakenheath 122, AFNORTH 168, Baumholder 172, Alconbury 177

1, Kayla Smith (SJ) 18:26; 2, Sydney Smith (SJ) 19:38; 3, Holly Moser (SHA) 19:39; 4, Liina Winborn (SHA) 20:53; 5, Malgorzata Krzyzanowska (SHA) 21:07.8; 6, Kyla Koleski (AFN) 21:21; 7, Amanda Zubowicz (Bit) 21:24; 8, Avery Smothermoon (Bru) 22:00; 9, Nora Mork (SHA) 22:13; 10, Grace Lowe (Alc) 22:35.