Bitburg hammers Baumholder in playoff primer

BITBURG, Germany -- The Bitburg Barons completed their regular season Saturday with a 71-0 thumping of the host Baumholder Bucs.

Bitburg scored 29 points in the first quarter and 36 points in the second, while Baumholder failed to advance the ball past the 50-yard line until the fourth quarter.

The Barons will take a 4-1 regional record and 5-1 overall record into their home quarterfinal next weekend.

Ruben Cruz compiled 98 rushing yards and a pair of touchdowns to lead a balanced Baron offense. Tyriq Zvijer, Deon Montgomery, Javian Rouse and Jimmie Montgomery all added rushing touchdowns, while Eli Canaan tossed a 44-yard score to Trey Bowles. Noah Anastassopoulos paced the Bitburg defense with 11 tackles.

Yorel Smalls led Baumholder with 44 rushing yards and seven tackles.

The Bucs end the season on a five-game losing streak, including all of their regional games, after ending a seasons-long losing streak in their non-conference opener against Aviano.