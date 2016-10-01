Bitburg bounces back, shuts out ISB

BITBURG, Germany -- The Bitburg Barons crushed the International School of Brussels Raiders 42-0 on Saturday to move back above .500 in DODEA-Europe Division II conference football play.

Eli Canaan had two touchdown runs and tossed a two-point conversion to Trey Bowles to celebrate each of those scores. Tyriq Zvijer and Jimmie Montgomery each had two touchdown runs for Bitburg, and Ruben Cruz converted a pair extra points.

Montgomery finished with 117 yards on seven carries, while Javian Rouse rushed six times for 81 yards. Jakub Jackowski paced the Bitburg defense with 11 tackles, Triston Korff added nine tackles and Deon Montgomery nabbed a pair of interceptions.

Filip Havlena rushed 19 times for 51 yards and Lev Witt made nine tackles for ISB.

The win improved Bitburg to 2-1 in the Division II playoff race following last weekend’s loss to unbeaten Rota. ISB dropped to 1-2 in the race with the loss.