Benelux team gets 'W' at Baumholder's expense

BAUMHOLDER, Germany -- AFNORTH/Brussels on Saturday picked up its second win since merging its football programs at the expense of the same opponent.

The combined Benelux squad beat the host Baumholder Bucs 32-27 on Saturday, building a 17-point halftime lead and holding up against a Bucs squad developing a taste for victory.

Quarterback Tim McDaniel paced AFNORTH/Brussels with three rushing touchdowns and 130 passing yards, while Baumholder counterpart Nathaniel Horton produced 127 yards and three touchdowns on 12 carries and 56 yards through the air.

James Jin added 85 yards rushing for the Bucs, while Daniel Wyatt headlined the Baumholder defense with two tackles, two fumble recoveries and two interceptions.

The win is the first for AFNORTH/Brussels since Oct. 2 of last year, when it beat Baumholder 30-21.

For Baumholder, the loss comes a week after the program ended DODEA-Europe’s longest football losing streak with a 44-34 defeat of Aviano.

Both teams hit the road next weekend, with AFNORTH/Brussels taking on SHAPE and Baumholder visiting International School of Brussels.