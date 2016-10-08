Barons will host playoff game after trouncing Benelux squad

BRUSSELS -- The Bitburg Barons blasted AFNORTH/Brussels 42-0 on Saturday to secure a DODEA-Europe Division II playoff berth.

Javian Rouse carried five times for 144 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Jimmie Montgomery found the end zone on two of his four rushes.

Tristan Korff and Jakub Jackowski each had five tackles for the Barons, while Korff also recovered a fumble. Deon Montgomery made two interceptions for Bitburg.

Bitburg improves to 3-1 in North region play with the victory, trailing only unbeaten Rota. The Admirals are now locked into the top seed on the strength of their head-to-head defeat of the Barons, while Bitburg will take the second seed and will also enjoy a home quarterfinal game when the playoffs begin the weekend of Oct. 22.