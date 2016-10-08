Ansbach tops Vicenza, gets home field advantage

ANSBACH, Germany -- The two-time defending champion Ansbach Cougars secured another No. 1 playoff seed Saturday with a 28-12 defeat of the Vicenza Cougars.

The win improves Ansbach to 3-0 in South region play entering next weekend’s regular season finale against Hohenfels. Win or lose, the Cougars will be the North’s top seed and will own home-field advantage through the quarterfinals and semifinals.

Ansbach runner Yadiel Rodriguez scored the first two touchdowns of the game. Ogden Andrew took over point-producing responsibilities thereafter, scoring first on a sack and fumble recovery and later on a 6-yard run.

Mason Suarez ran for both of Vicenza’s fourth-quarter touchdowns.

Rodriguez finished with 125 rushing yards, while Andrew totaled 95. Joxua Baughman led the defense with 11 tackles.