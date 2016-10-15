Ansbach finishes regular season perfect by downing Hohenfels

HOHENFELS, Germany -- The two-time defending champion Ansbach Cougars claimed a 20-12 victory over the Hohenfels Tigers in a largely inconsequential DODEA-Europe Division II South region football game Friday night.

Both teams were locked into their playoff positioning before the opening kickoff Saturday. The undefeated Cougars are the region’s top seed and will host SHAPE in a quarterfinal next weekend; Hohenfels is the North’s fourth and final entry and will travel to unbeaten South champ Rota next weekend.

Jordan Kelly and Jaden Masterson had 100 and 91 rushing yards, respectively, for Hohenfels.

Hohenfels coach Phil Rigdon called the matchup “an absolutely great defensive game.”