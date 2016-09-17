After tough first quarter, it's smooth sailing for Admirals

BRUSSELS -- The Rota Admirals shook off some early struggles to secure a 44-14 victory over the host International School of Brussels Raiders on Saturday.

ISB took a 14-12 lead over the heavily favored visitors through Saturday’s first quarter. But the Admirals flashed their offensive firepower in the second, enough to build a 31-14 halftime lead. Rota scored 13 unanswered points after halftime to pull away for its second victory in as many games.

Sam Gallardo and Marc Magwood starred on both sides of the ball for the Admirals. Gallardo amassed 360 all-purpose yards and three touchdowns alongside nine tackles; Magwood piled up 194 all-purpose yards and two touchdowns and added a game-high 15 tackles along with an interception and a forced fumble on defense.

Filip Havlena carried 28 times for 278 yards and two touchdowns to pace the Raiders.

Rota reached the 2015 DODEA-Europe Division II football championship game, and is a favorite to accomplish at least as much this fall. But its first two wins haven’t come easily, as Naples hung close in a 27-12 season-opening loss and ISB threw the Admirals an early scare.

Rota faces fellow 2-0 squad Bitburg at home next weekend; ISB hosts Baumholder in search of its first win.