2016 Europe football schedule
By STARS AND STRIPES Published: August 30, 2016
Standings
(based on regular season division standings; updated Oct. 1)
Division I
|Division
|Overall
|W
|L
|W
|L
|Lakenheath
|2
|0
|3
|0
|Wiesbaden
|2
|0
|2
|1
|Ramstein
|1
|1
|2
|1
|Stuttgart
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Kaiserslautern
|0
|2
|0
|3
|Vilseck
|0
|2
|1
|2
Division II north
|Division
|Overall
|W
|L
|W
|L
|Rota
|3
|0
|4
|0
|Bitburg
|2
|1
|3
|1
|SHAPE
|2
|1
|2
|2
|AFNORTH/Brussels
|1
|2
|1
|3
|ISB
|1
|2
|1
|2
|Baumholder
|0
|3
|1
|3
Division II south
|Division
|Overall
|W
|L
|W
|L
|Ansbach
|2
|0
|3
|0
|Vicenza
|2
|1
|3
|1
|Hohenfels
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Naples
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Aviano
|0
|3
|0
|4
Schedule
Sept. 10
Ansbach 54, AFNORTH/Brussels 0
Baumholder 44, Aviano 34
Bitburg 31, Hohenfels 0
Rota 27, Naples 12
Vicenza 20, SHAPE 6
Sept. 17
Ramstein 53, Kaiserslautern 13*
Lakenheath 27, Wiesbaden 20*
Vilseck 14, Stuttgart 6*
AFNORTH/Brussels 32, Baumholder 27
Bitburg 44, SHAPE 3
Rota 44, International School of Brussels 14
Ansbach 22, Naples 12
Vicenza 39, Aviano 0
* - non conference
Sept. 23
Wiesbaden 26, Kaiserslautern 7
Sept. 24
Lakenheath 27, Stuttgart 17
Ramstein 18, Vilseck 3
SHAPE 42, AFNORTH/Brussels 6
ISB 46, Baumholder 12
Rota 34, Bitburg 29
Hohenfels 39, Aviano 0
Naples 17, Vicenza 6
Sept. 30
Stuttgart 33, Kaiserslautern 3
Wiesbaden 21, Ramstein 10
Vicenza 31, Hohenfels 3
Oct. 1
Lakenheath 14, Vilseck 7
Rota 47, AFNORTH/Brussels 14
SHAPE 49, Baumholder 6
Bitburg 42, ISB 0
Ansbach 40, Aviano 0
Oct. 7
Stuttgart at Wiesbaden
SHAPE at ISB
Oct. 8
Lakenheath at Ramstein
Vilseck at Kaiserslautern
Bitburg at AFNORTH/Brussels
Rota at Baumholder
Vicenza at Ansbach
Naples at Hohenfels
Oct. 14
Ansbach at Hohenfels
ISB at AFNORTH/Brussels
Oct. 15
Kaiserslautern at Lakenheath
Stuttgart at Ramstein
Wiesbaden at Vilseck
Baumholder at Bitburg
SHAPE at Rota
Aviano at Naples
Oct. 21
Ramstein at Kaiserslautern
Vilseck at Stuttgart
Oct. 22
Lakenheath at Wiesbaden
Division II quarterfinals
Oct. 29
Division I semifinals
Division II semifinals
Nov. 5
Championship games at Kaiserslautern
