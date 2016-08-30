2016 Europe football schedule

Standings

(based on regular season division standings; updated Oct. 1)

Division I

Division Overall W L W L Lakenheath 2 0 3 0 Wiesbaden 2 0 2 1 Ramstein 1 1 2 1 Stuttgart 1 1 1 2 Kaiserslautern 0 2 0 3 Vilseck 0 2 1 2

Division II north

Division Overall W L W L Rota 3 0 4 0 Bitburg 2 1 3 1 SHAPE 2 1 2 2 AFNORTH/Brussels 1 2 1 3 ISB 1 2 1 2 Baumholder 0 3 1 3

Division II south

Division Overall W L W L Ansbach 2 0 3 0 Vicenza 2 1 3 1 Hohenfels 1 1 1 2 Naples 1 1 1 2 Aviano 0 3 0 4



Schedule

Sept. 10

Ansbach 54, AFNORTH/Brussels 0

Baumholder 44, Aviano 34

Bitburg 31, Hohenfels 0

Rota 27, Naples 12

Vicenza 20, SHAPE 6



Sept. 17

Ramstein 53, Kaiserslautern 13*

Lakenheath 27, Wiesbaden 20*

Vilseck 14, Stuttgart 6*

AFNORTH/Brussels 32, Baumholder 27

Bitburg 44, SHAPE 3

Rota 44, International School of Brussels 14

Ansbach 22, Naples 12

Vicenza 39, Aviano 0

* - non conference



Sept. 23

Wiesbaden 26, Kaiserslautern 7



Sept. 24

Lakenheath 27, Stuttgart 17

Ramstein 18, Vilseck 3

SHAPE 42, AFNORTH/Brussels 6

ISB 46, Baumholder 12

Rota 34, Bitburg 29

Hohenfels 39, Aviano 0

Naples 17, Vicenza 6



Sept. 30

Stuttgart 33, Kaiserslautern 3

Wiesbaden 21, Ramstein 10

Vicenza 31, Hohenfels 3



Oct. 1

Lakenheath 14, Vilseck 7

Rota 47, AFNORTH/Brussels 14

SHAPE 49, Baumholder 6

Bitburg 42, ISB 0

Ansbach 40, Aviano 0



Oct. 7

Stuttgart at Wiesbaden

SHAPE at ISB



Oct. 8

Lakenheath at Ramstein

Vilseck at Kaiserslautern

Bitburg at AFNORTH/Brussels

Rota at Baumholder

Vicenza at Ansbach

Naples at Hohenfels



Oct. 14

Ansbach at Hohenfels

ISB at AFNORTH/Brussels



Oct. 15

Kaiserslautern at Lakenheath

Stuttgart at Ramstein

Wiesbaden at Vilseck

Baumholder at Bitburg

SHAPE at Rota

Aviano at Naples



Oct. 21

Ramstein at Kaiserslautern

Vilseck at Stuttgart



Oct. 22

Lakenheath at Wiesbaden

Division II quarterfinals



Oct. 29

Division I semifinals

Division II semifinals



Nov. 5

Championship games at Kaiserslautern