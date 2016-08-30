Quantcast

2016 Europe football schedule

By STARS AND STRIPES Published: August 30, 2016

Standings

(based on regular season division standings; updated Oct. 1)

Division I

  Division Overall
W L W L
Lakenheath 2 0 3 0
Wiesbaden 2 0 2 1
Ramstein 1 1 2 1
Stuttgart 1 1 1 2
Kaiserslautern 0 2 0 3
Vilseck 0 2 1 2

Division II north

  Division Overall
W L W L
Rota 3 0 4 0
Bitburg 2 1 3 1
SHAPE 2 1 2 2
AFNORTH/Brussels 1 2 1 3
ISB 1 2 1 2
Baumholder 0 3 1 3

Division II south

  Division Overall
W L W L
Ansbach 2 0 3 0
Vicenza 2 1 3 1
Hohenfels 1 1 1 2
Naples 1 1 1 2
Aviano 0 3 0 4


Schedule

Sept. 10
Ansbach 54, AFNORTH/Brussels 0
Baumholder 44, Aviano 34
Bitburg 31, Hohenfels 0
Rota 27, Naples 12
Vicenza 20, SHAPE 6

Sept. 17
Ramstein 53, Kaiserslautern 13*
Lakenheath 27, Wiesbaden 20*
Vilseck 14, Stuttgart 6*
AFNORTH/Brussels 32, Baumholder 27
Bitburg 44, SHAPE 3
Rota 44, International School of Brussels 14
Ansbach 22, Naples 12
Vicenza 39, Aviano 0
* - non conference

Sept. 23
Wiesbaden 26, Kaiserslautern 7

Sept. 24
Lakenheath 27, Stuttgart 17
Ramstein 18, Vilseck 3
SHAPE 42, AFNORTH/Brussels 6
ISB 46, Baumholder 12
Rota 34, Bitburg 29
Hohenfels 39, Aviano 0
Naples 17, Vicenza 6

Sept. 30
Stuttgart 33, Kaiserslautern 3
Wiesbaden 21, Ramstein 10
Vicenza 31, Hohenfels 3

Oct. 1
Lakenheath 14, Vilseck 7
Rota 47, AFNORTH/Brussels 14
SHAPE 49, Baumholder 6
Bitburg 42, ISB 0
Ansbach 40, Aviano 0

Oct. 7
Stuttgart at Wiesbaden
SHAPE at ISB

Oct. 8
Lakenheath at Ramstein
Vilseck at Kaiserslautern
Bitburg at AFNORTH/Brussels
Rota at Baumholder
Vicenza at Ansbach
Naples at Hohenfels

Oct. 14
Ansbach at Hohenfels
ISB at AFNORTH/Brussels

Oct. 15
Kaiserslautern at Lakenheath
Stuttgart at Ramstein
Wiesbaden at Vilseck
Baumholder at Bitburg
SHAPE at Rota
Aviano at Naples

Oct. 21
Ramstein at Kaiserslautern
Vilseck at Stuttgart

Oct. 22
Lakenheath at Wiesbaden
Division II quarterfinals

Oct. 29
Division I semifinals
Division II semifinals

Nov. 5
Championship games at Kaiserslautern

article continues below 

0

comments Join the conversation and share your voice!  