Army to have helmet stickers to honor Brandon Jackson
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: September 20, 2016
WEST POINT, N.Y. — The Army Black Knights are honoring Brandon Jackson with a helmet sticker for the rest of the season.
Jackson's No. 28 also will be stitched on the coaches' hats.
The 20-year-old sophomore cornerback died early Sept. 11 after a one-car crash about 20 miles south of the West Point campus.
Jackson, who grew up in Queens, New York, and watched Army football games as a kid, earned a starting job as a freshman and had played in all 14 games since his arrival in 2014. An impact player, he finished with 68 career tackles and three interceptions in his brief college career.
Hundreds of people, including 10 busloads of West Point cadets, attended a funeral service for Jackson on Monday night in Queens. He will be buried in Georgia.
