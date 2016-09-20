Army to have helmet stickers to honor Brandon Jackson

Cadets from the U.S. Military stand at attention after placing a casket with the body of Army football player Brandon Jackson in a hearse in New York on Monday, Sept. 19, 2016. Jackson was killed in a single-car crash on Sept 11. Ralph Russo/AP

WEST POINT, N.Y. — The Army Black Knights are honoring Brandon Jackson with a helmet sticker for the rest of the season.

Jackson's No. 28 also will be stitched on the coaches' hats.

The 20-year-old sophomore cornerback died early Sept. 11 after a one-car crash about 20 miles south of the West Point campus.

Jackson, who grew up in Queens, New York, and watched Army football games as a kid, earned a starting job as a freshman and had played in all 14 games since his arrival in 2014. An impact player, he finished with 68 career tackles and three interceptions in his brief college career.

Hundreds of people, including 10 busloads of West Point cadets, attended a funeral service for Jackson on Monday night in Queens. He will be buried in Georgia.

