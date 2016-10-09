Army men sweep Ten-Miler

Eventual race winner Augustus Maiyo (7, at left) leads a group of fellow Army team members across the Potomac and into Washington, D.C., near the two-mile mark of the Army 10 Miler, Oct. 9, 2016.

ARLINGTON, VA. — U.S. Army men swept the top spots of the Army Ten-Miler for a second year in a row, with the win coming as a pleasant surprise to a Fort Carson soldier who was up against some pretty stiff competition.

Sgt. Augustus Maiyo, who has run the race five times before, finally clinched the top spot with a time of 48:20. Maiyo was competing alongside his all-Army teammate, Spc. Paul Chelimo, who won the race last year and was the silver medalist in the 5K event in this summer’s Olympics in Rio.

“I didn’t expect to win it,” said Maiyo, who put on a burst of speed in the final seconds of the race to overtake teammate Lt. Robert Cheseret. “I mean, I was running against Olympians. What do you expect? That makes me happy.”

Chelimo started the race with the team, but did not finish.

"Never do a 10 mile race without any workout it's gonna kill your Ego," Chelimo tweeted after the race.

Cheseret, who won the Army Ten-Miler in 2010, came in second. The runners were facing gusty winds along the course throughout the Washington, D.C. area.

“I thought I was going to have it. I thought I won it because I pulled up a little bit,” Cheseret said. “But then I hit the headwind, slowed down, and Maiyo caught up and he had a good finish.”

Still, he was proud of the team’s accomplishment. Spc. Shadrack Kipchirchir came in third at 48:22.

“We all train together, so whoever wins, everybody is happy at the end,” Cheseret said.

Stephanie Reich, of Frederick, Md., was the first female finisher with a time of 56:29. Perry Shoemaker of Vienna, Va., finished second at 58:16, followed by Army Capt. Kelly Calway, a combatives instructor at West Point, at 58:56.

Calway, who won the Marine Corps Marathon in 2013, was running the race in memory of a fallen soldier who was killed in Afghanistan in 2009.

Capt. Brian “Bubba” Bunting was 29 when he was killed by a bomb that exploded near his vehicle in Kandahar. He was a West Point graduate who was in the same company as Calway’s husband.

“I just think he could’ve been beside me,” said Calway, 32. “And I just wanted to run for him, run for his family, run for his child, keep his memory alive and celebrate the life that he lived.”

Running in honor of Bunting helped Calway power through the headwinds in her first big race after she was only able to run about three miles in February’s Olympic marathon trials because of a stress fracture in her femur that put her on crutches for six weeks.

“I’m out there running a race and it’s hard, but it’s not like combat. It’s not like what he went through,” Calway said. “I’m just keeping it in perspective, when I think it’s getting hard out there, [that] it’s nothing like what he was going through.

“It just is a reminder of our profession and what we do,” she said. “It was really, really humbling for somebody who gave the ultimate sacrifice.”

