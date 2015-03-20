Army captain embraces chance to make pro hockey team's roster

ORLANDO, Fla. (Tribune News Service) — The most experienced leader among the players in the Orlando Solar Bears' training camp never has played professional hockey in the United States.

Except for some games overseas, Bryce Hollweg has not accrued much time on the ice since leaving college. In terms of real-world experience, sometimes in dangerous situations, Hollweg has plenty of that.

He is an Army captain.

"[Hockey] is one of those things that clears your mind, and it's been ingrained since I was a young kid,'' Hollweg said after a practice at the RDV Sportsplex's Ice Den this week. "Those are the principles where I have learned everything from hard work, loyalty and dedication. You learn all that in the locker room, which carried through my entire life.''

Hollweg, a 31-year-old professor of military science and leadership at Embry-Riddle in Daytona Beach, is one of five players in camp with the Solar Bears on a tryout basis.

The Solar Bears are scheduled to face the Florida Everblades in a preseason game at 7 Saturday night in Estero. The ECHL teams' originally scheduled preseason game for Friday night there was canceled because of Hurricane Matthew.

"The military is so family-oriented, like you're brothers,'' Orlando assistant coach John Snowden said. "You're all brothers, and that's the way we look at it here. He is really good at that.''

Hollweg, the son of a German father born in Brazil and a Canadian mother, was born in Downey, Calif. He played hockey at West Point, serving three years as a captain and leading the Black Knights to their first and only Atlantic Hockey Association regular-season championship as a senior during the 2007-08 season.

"He understands that the game is not playing with your teammates but playing for your teammates,'' said Brian Riley, Army's coach since 2004. "Guys would just see him out on the ice, and [he] set a great example because of how hard he played, his ability to block shots.''

Like a good cadet, Hollweg knows how to defend. He has been deployed in Belgium, Germany, Afghanistan and most recently in South Korea.

"Eight years have gone by [since leaving West Point], and through those eight years, you have different experiences,'' Hollweg said. "You pick up things here and there. You grow up. You get a little wiser. You get a little smarter, and you learn a little bit more.''

The Solar Bears noticed Hollweg, a forward, during a tryout camp in Toronto in late August. The Maple Leafs are the Solar Bears' NHL parent club.

"Any time you've got a guy who went to a military academy and is serving his country, it is going to get instant credibility,'' Solar Bears coach Anthony Noreen said. "The fact that he is still doing it and I know what kind of character people West Point produces, that's No. 1.

"He had good speed. He played the game hard. He played the game 'honest,' and those are things we are looking for.''

Hollweg began playing hockey when he was about 3 and living near Los Angeles. His family moved to Canada a decade later, and Hollweg spent time in the British Columbia Hockey League before moving on to college.

Solar Bears forward Austin Block's grandfather served in the Army, and his uncle was in the Air Force.

"You can see [Hollweg] has discipline and commands respect and does things the right way, which is how a military man is perceived in my eyes,'' Block said. "That's how he is perceived here.

"I don't know that I would have guessed [he was in the military], but I am not surprised. You can tell.''

Hollweg is excited for the opportunity provided by the Solar Bears.

"I want to let it be known that I am here to earn a spot, to be one of the hardest workers on the ice, to benefit the club, organization and my teammates to help win some games,'' he said.

In short, he intends to be a good soldier.

sruiz@orlandosentinel.com

©2016 The Orlando Sentinel (Orlando, Fla.)

Visit The Orlando Sentinel (Orlando, Fla.) at www.OrlandoSentinel.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

