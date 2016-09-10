Andy Davidson carrying heavy load again, this time at Army West Point

Andy Davidson has an Army West Point-best 80 carries through four games this season.

The sophomore running back feels like he's been hit 800 times.

Such is the glorious pounding taken by a fullback in a triple-option offense.

"Same as everyone else in college football," the Emmaus High graduate said of how he feels. "Banged up. I'll recover."

Davidson had two days off from football practice last week during Army's bye week, though there is no day off for a cadet.

His body now feels like it did after his senior year at Emmaus when the EPC South defensive MVP had 94 tackles and carried the ball 318 times for 2,042 yards and 26 touchdowns.

"There are a lot of collisions," Army coach Jeff Monken said. "He's a durable kid."

Davidson has proven to be resilient and demanding of himself.

Last year, the 6-foot-2, 220-pounder was shocked into life on a military campus with training as a plebe, summer football and an intense academic environment.

On the field, he went from outside linebacker to inside linebacker to special teams.

A year after touching the ball about 350 times, Davidson had the pigskin in his grasp twice as a first-year player at Army — once on a punt return, once on a blocked punt.

"It was a big adjustment to get used to everything," the 2014 all-state linebacker said. "It was rough at first.

"The great thing about it here is that you are with your teammates the whole time — during military training, football in the summer, offseason workouts, school. We're all pretty close."

Davidson has team highs in rushing yards (414) and rushing TDs (6) in four games, three of which were Army victories.

That is one more win than the Black Knights had during a difficult 2015 season.

With Davidson adjusting to different positions and the increased speed and power of college football, Army was finding ways to lose close games.

Monken's club suffered seven of its 10 setbacks by 10 points or fewer during a 2-10 season.

Still, Davidson found his niche.

His blocked punt helped Army recover from a 21-point deficit to get even with less than two minutes left in a Nov. 14, 2015 game, only to see Tulane win on the game's final play.

It was Davidson's persistence, though, that impressed Monken.

"We talked about going for the block and Andy said he could go through the A gap, beat the center and block it," the third-year Army coach recalled. "The next time [Tulane] punted, he went through the A gap, beat the center and blocked it.

"He's a really good kid. He's intense. He wants to win."

Monken turned to Davidson in the spring when he realized the depth chart at fullback was thin. Davidson jumped at the opportunity be a starter.

Davidson worked hard in the weight room and on the field to earn that starting role. He scored two touchdowns in his first college start, an early September win at Temple.

"It gave me a lot of motivation, working for a more important role on the team," he said. "Winning the first game was so important for this team to get confidence, to see that all of our hard work paid off."

Army had its first 3-0 start since 1996 before blowing a 20-6, fourth-quarter lead Sept. 24 at Buffalo, losing 23-20 in overtime.

The Black Knights have had to sit on that loss through an off week, but they don't have much time to dwell.

Army visits Duke on Saturday before hosting Lafayette the following week. The Blue Devils are 2-3, including a win at Notre Dame.

