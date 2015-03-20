Air Force's Jalen Robinette says the NFL can wait

Jalen Robinette reacts to a touchdown by Tim McVey during the Air Force vs. Navy game at Falcon Stadium, U.S. Air Force Academy, Colo. on Oct. 1, 2016.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (Tribune News Service) — Jalen Robinette is the quiet man of the Air Force football team because his parents raised him to look people in the eyes and listen intently before putting his mouth into motion.

The good listener in Robinette is picking up information that he might have NFL potential after serving a five-year military commitment.

Does Robinette, a senior from Bexley who will leave the academy as one of the team’s all-time great receivers, regret signing with Air Force? He would be an ancient rookie by professional standards.

“I couldn’t be happier with the outcome and I’m pumped about the future," he said. “I started at the Air Force prep school and was surrounded by a great group of guys. Being in the military has been a great experience. I’d go back and do it all over again."

Robinette ranks second to All-American Ernie Jennings in Air Force history in reception yardage (2,360), touchdown receptions (16) and receptions (109). Jennings played in a passing offense. Robinette plays in the triple-option.

Despite being a blocker more than a passing target, Robinette has had his moments. This season, he had a streak of three straight 100-yard games. In a loss to New Mexico, he caught seven passes for 182 yards. It was the third-most receiving yards in team history and the most since 1978.

The NFL, he said, can wait.

“Some guys have mentioned that there are scouts at games, but I try not to pay too much attention," Robinette said. “It’s about recovering after each game and getting ready for the next game. (My statistics) are cool because there are a lot of great players on that list who came through the academy. What is also important is those men became great officers."

Robinette does not know where he will be stationed and what duty he will have after graduation.

“There are a lot of things that can happen," he said. “No. 1, I have to put the work in on the military side. I’ve definitely talked to people in the academy about tasks and jobs. I’m trying to learn what’s beyond these walls. There definitely is some thought (about the NFL). It’s hard not to juggle those thoughts. I’ve done research on my own time."

The academy was a natural for Robinette because of the way he was raised by parents Michael Robinette and Trine Rowell.

“I was very disciplined," he said. “My parents instilled that in me. They told me not to run around the streets of Bexley and to pay attention to my own business. I was kind of quiet in high school. The academy grew on me pretty quickly. I wouldn’t have made it this far but for the guys. We support each other."

Others to watch

Zach LaRoche, Butler: The senior defensive back from Marysville has 53 tackles and one interception as a three-year starter.

Drew Snouffer, Valparaiso: The sophomore linebacker from Upper Arlington ranks second on the team with 69 tackles. He has two interceptions.

Mark Znidar, mznidar@dispatch.com

©2016 The Columbus Dispatch (Columbus, Ohio)

Visit The Columbus Dispatch at www.dispatch.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

