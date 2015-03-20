Air Force QB Worthman practices with first team as Romine misses practice Monday

Air Force's Arion Worthman runs into Fresno State's Patrick Belony during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Fresno, Calif., Friday, Oct. 28, 2016.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (Tribune News Service) — Arion Worthman was the first-string quarterback on the practice field for Air Force on Monday.

That, however, didn't do anything to clarify the Falcons' situation at the position, since Nate Romine did not practice. The Falcons released a depth chart on Monday that kept Romine as the starter, but that also provides no clue as to what the team is actually thinking at the pivotal position.

Under coach Troy Calhoun, the Falcons have never used a depth chart to tip their hand to upcoming changes. For example, Romine was listed as a starter against Navy last year even though he had torn both his ACL and MCL last week.

Worthman, a sophomore, ran for 102 yards and two touchdowns on 20 carries this past week in a 31-21 victory over the Bulldogs, leading a fourth-quarter comeback from a four-point deficit.

He entered with about 6 minutes left in the third quarter after Romine left the game with an ankle injury.

With Romine out and Worthman with the first team on Monday, senior Pate Davis was with the second unit and freshman Miller Mosley was the third-string quarterback.

Romine's condition and the team's actual depth chart are unlikely to be made known until kickoff at West Point on Saturday.

Tailback Jacobi Owens said the team was ready to embrace whichever quarterback the team opts to use.

"All I know is I just want us to win the game," Owens said. "Whoever we've got to have for that, Nate or Arion, I'm fine with it."

Game time announced

Air Force will kick off at 8:15 p.m. against Colorado State on Nov. 12, the Mountain West announced on Monday.

Game times are determined by television networks. ESPN owned the rights to the game and said it will be shown on ESPN2 or ESPNU. If it is on ESPN2, the Falcons and Rams will each earn a $500,000 bonus.

The late kickoff continues a string of odd start times for the Falcons that began with Friday night's game at Fresno State. In a four-game stretch, the Mountain Time kickoff for the Falcons will be at 8:30 p.m., 10 a.m., 8:15 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.

Injured players return

Outside linebacker Jacob Onyechi and defensive backs Hayes Linn and Jesse Washington returned to practice on Monday.

All three missed Friday's game at Fresno State.

