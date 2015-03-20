Air Force leverages 'home' game at Cotton Bowl by inviting recruits

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (Tribune News Service) — When Air Force beat Navy earlier this month on a picturesque day in front of the largest Falcon Stadium crowd in three years, there were about 50 recruits on hand to watch.

When the Falcons play New Mexico in the Cotton Bowl Stadium on Saturday that number will be significantly higher. As of Tuesday afternoon more than 50 recruits had already confirmed they'll be on hand. Typically, many more are added later in the week as plans firm up and responses continue to arrive.

"People who are from Texas and want to be a part of Air Force football, I'm sure they will come," said linebacker Grant Ross, himself a Texas native.

It was no secret that Air Force coach Troy Calhoun did not want to move a home game to Dallas. In the weeks before the announcement came last year he had mentioned several times that he didn't believe a home game should be taken away from Falcon Stadium - where the team has won 15 straight.

"I think what you should do obligation-wise and commitment-wise is take care of your fans and play those games at home," Calhoun said, entirely unprovoked, about three weeks before the announcement came last October.

New Mexico coach Bob Davie was understandably surprised to hear he not only would skip a trip to Falcon Stadium, where the Lobos have lost eight in a row, but he'd also get to play in the state that 25 of his players call home.

"I'd rather go to Dallas to play them than play them in their home state," Davie said. "Troy, being the good guy that he is, is trying to help us a little bit."

No, this obviously wasn't Calhoun's call and was instead the decision of athletic director Jim Knowlton.

"What a remarkable opportunity for our program to play in the great state of Texas, which is such a vibrant military-friendly area and home to so many soldiers, airmen, sailors and Marines," athletic director Jim Knowlton said in a press release at the time.

"We are excited about the opportunity to engage with fans from all over the state of Texas, which is such a vital recruiting area for our football program."

Their choice or not, this home game away from home is reality for Calhoun and his crew who are trying to leverage the situation as best they can.

The passes are the biggest part of that effort. Only as a host school can teams provide game passes to recruits, a privilege not given when teams are visitors or even when playing in a bowl game. It is Calhoun's understanding that any contact with recruits remains prohibited because the game is not on a home campus, but many high school players who otherwise couldn't take a break from their own season to come to Colorado will get to watch Air Force from the sidelines.

"That is an exceptionally strong state, certainly for programs that recruit nationally, which we do," said Calhoun, whose roster includes 28 players from Texas. "I don't think there's a more national school in terms of the way you work than we are, but that's a very, very strong state for us."

And that's why the Falcons will be providing more tickets to this game than they did even for that anticipated game against Navy. It should help their effort that Dallas-area teams Southern Methodist and TCU do not play Saturday.

And with so many impressionable eyes on hand, Air Force knows there's one key ingredient to the atmosphere it needs to provide.

"The best thing you can do for recruiting," offensive coordinator Mike Thiessen said, "is win."

