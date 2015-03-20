Air Force goalie Shane Starrett meeting new hockey challenges

Air Force coach Frank Serratore challenged sophomore goalie Shane Starrett to prove that his all-league first team freshman season and team Most Valuable Player award wasn't a fluke.

So far, the Falcons netminder has aced that test.

"The thing I talked to him about is validation," Serratore said earlier this bye week. "He needed to prove last year wasn't an aberration. So far he has done that. He has come back and through the first six games continued to be our MVP."

Serratore has another challenge for Starrett to accept.

The potential is there for the 22-year-old to become a successful professional, but an already hard worker needs to elevate things even further to take that next step.

"We're looking to him for that professional approach in school, his squadron and in the weight room," Serratore said. "That is the next step for him. It's not that he's bad at any of that. But if he aspires to be a pro or college All-American, you have to be detail-oriented in every area."

Starrett met the first challenge, notably so during the season-opening Icebreaker tournament in Denver when he garnered to the MVP award thanks to an unofficial 50 saves in the shootout win over Ohio State in the title game.

"I was really surprised," Starrett said. "I didn't even know they had an MVP."

His teammates weren't shocked. The Bellingham, Mass., native has a knack for elevating his play against top-tier opponents.

"He's a gamer," senior winger A.J. Reid said. "He is just different during games than in practice or off the ice. He makes the routine saves but he also makes 3-4 great ones that win the game for you."

And yes, playing Boston College in the tourney opener added extra fuel to the former Boston University commit's competitive fire -- something he never lacks in games.

"Everyone growing up playing hockey in Massachusetts wants to play for them or the other program," Starrett said. "You're going up against (all-time winningest college coach) Jerry York. He's a legend in college hockey -- in all of hockey, really."

Starrett competed in the Chicago Blackhawks development camp this summer along with his brother Beau, a Cornell sophomore forward and 2014 third-round Blackhawks draft pick. The experience of playing against NHL hopefuls added to the 6-foot-5, 195-pounder's confidence.

"Absolutely," he said. "Seeing shots from that level of talent really helped prepare me for this season."

The goalie has the physical make-up to be a professional following graduation. New Department of Defense regulations allow that option.

"He's got great size and combines that with very good athleticism for his size," Serratore said. "He has good instincts in the net. He can anticipate what the shooter is going to do. Those instincts are natural. It's like hockey sense and he's got it."

Starrett isn't worried about any pro prospects now. He said he is focused on the Nov. 4-5 road series at rival Army, the league title and the work ahead.

"Right now, I just want to do whatever I can to help this team win," he said.

