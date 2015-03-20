Air Force, everyone else left out as Big 12 shelves expansion talk

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (Tribune News Service) — Air Force is not headed to the Big 12, at least not now.

Conference alignment has exhibited all the permanence of a technology trend or Hollywood marriage, but for now the conference has removed expansion from its agenda in a unanimous decision without even discussing specific schools or voting on the issue.

"This was not a decision to not expand," commissioner Bob Bowlsby said following meetings in Dallas. "This was an endorsement and reinvestment in the 10 that we had."

So, an intense three-month process that saw many Group of Five schools jockeying for attention through interviews, presentations and, in some cases, public posturing, died with a whimper for Air Force, Colorado State, Houston, BYU and others that were looking to make the jump into a Power Five conference.

"Gathering this information has not been a waste of time," Oklahoma president David Boren said. "Down the road, who knows? Circumstances change."

Television money emerged as a major stumbling block. The Associated Press reported that two new members would have meant an extra $50 million annually in revenue through contracts with ESPN and Fox that run through 2025. The networks have said new teams would dilute the league and limit the return on that investment.

Air Force never made it known just how interested it was in joining what will remain a 10-team league. The Gazette's request for Air Force's interactions with the Big 12 through the Freedom of Information Act has gone unanswered, and the academy issued only a 48-word, vague statement saying it would evaluate the landscape of collegiate athletics "in a manner that is consistent with our mission of producing leaders of character for our Air Force and nation."

Multiple national sources said the Falcons were strongly considered as an expansion candidate as a football-only addition.

Unlike schools like Colorado State and Houston, which reacted to Monday's news with statements, Air Force chose to remain silent.

Football coach Troy Calhoun deflected questions on the topic following Monday's practice.

"You're talking to the wrong guy, seriously," Calhoun said. "That's a school thing."

Air Force players followed the process in the news and seemed none too concerned that the Big 12 chose not to give any of the suitors a rose.

"That's their prerogative," safety Weston Steelhammer said. "I think being a member of the Mountain West is a great honor for us. We definitely get to play some quality opponents week in and week out. I think we're proud members of the Mountain West."

Could Air Force have competed in a Power Five conference?

What would bump in conference revenue from roughly $4 to $20 million have meant for the academy?

"You look at Boulder right now, they're doing pretty good in the Pac-12 now," tailback Jacobi Owens said. "If anything, the team would adapt. We could adapt. We definitely could adapt. Some rules would have to change, but we could have done it."

