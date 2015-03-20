Air Force desperate to put season back on track in trip to Fresno State

FRESNO, Calif. (Tribune News Service) — Air Force players have had every opportunity to talk through their current struggles.

They've met as a team with and without coaches. They've talked in position groups. They've chatted individually.

The Falcons attend an institution that prides itself on being among the greatest leadership training hubs in the world. And there are 32 seniors and a host of others working every angle to figure out how to lead them out of a hole nobody anticipated.

After a 4-0 start to the season, Air Force has dropped three straight games in which it was a double-digit favorite.

"The main problem that needs to be fixed is an intangible thing," senior tailback Jacobi Owens said. "It's not plays or anything like that. It's a lack of urgency."

Added defensive tackle Sam Byers, "Just from a mental standpoint, we seemed to always have a couple mental errors here and there, and that's not who we are."

And added coach Troy Calhoun, "Sometimes you can think, gosh, I've got to do too much. And you don't. A lot of times if you do your job, just do it a hair better."

OK, so there weren't many specifics offered on the exit strategy from what feels like a free fall considering where this season seemed headed; but really, at this point, what can be said?

"Nobody needs to talk, everybody just needs to do what we know we need to do," senior center Dylan Vail said.

Air Force travels to Fresno State on Friday to face a team on a six-game losing streak, with a struggling offense and feeling its way under an interim coach promoted earlier this week. This would figure to be an ideal week to right the wrongs of the past three weeks. But then again, who can figure anything with this Air Force season?

It's not as if the Falcons haven't been competitive. They were stopped on a 2-point conversion attempt to tie the score in the fourth quarter at Wyoming before falling 35-26. They twice had the ball and a chance to drive for the go-ahead points in the fourth quarter of a 45-40 loss to New Mexico. Last week a 32-yard field goal at the end of regulation would have won the game, but the kick missed wide right and the Falcons fell 34-27 in overtime.

Most seasons have a game or two like that. This one has had three in a row, and it's left a team that once talked about an undefeated season reeling.

"Where we wanted to be, we're not," Byers said. "So, now moving forward we can't sit and sulk about it. As you've seen, it can kind of cause a snowball effect there."

Whatever issues the Falcons are facing, Fresno State's are far worse. The Bulldogs' lone win came against FCS foe Sacramento State. They gave up 619 yards in a blowout loss at Toledo. They squandered a 31-0 lead in a 48-41 loss to Tulsa, and they have averaged 16.3 points per game in Mountain West games during an 0-4 start to league play.

The skid culminated in the firing of coach Tim DeRuyter, an Air Force grad and former defensive coordinator, on Sunday as offensive coordinator Eric Kiesau was named interim coach.

It's a matchup of two teams desperate for a result different from what they've been seeing, and scrambling - albeit in different ways - to make it happen.

"It's a little outside our comfort zone," Falcons senior safety Weston Steelhammer said. "We didn't expect to be where we are right now. But it's reality. We've got to be able to step outside our comfort zone to do something about it."

