ACC moves football championship game from North Carolina to Florida

After six years of crowning a winner in Charlotte, North Carolina this year's Atlantic Coast Conference football championship game will be played at Orlando, Florida's Camping World Stadium, the conference announced Thursday. The championship game is still scheduled for Dec. 3 and will kickoff at either 7:45 p.m. on ESPN or 8 p.m. on ABC.

The announcement comes two weeks after the ACC decided to pull all neutral-site championships out of North Carolina for the 2016-17 academic year in protest of the state's controversial "Bathroom Bill," or House Bill 2. The law, passed in March, forbids local ordinances from preventing discrimination against lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender people; the ACC followed earlier decisions by the NBA and NCAA in relocating showcase events out of the state.

In Camping World Stadium, the ACC chose a venue with which it has a preexisting relationship. The stadium hosts the Russell Athletic Bowl, which is affiliated with the conference. In addition, Florida State opened its regular season on Sept. 5 against Ole Miss at Camping World Stadium, drawing an announced crowd of 63,042.

North Carolina Coach Larry Fedora, whose team played in last season's Russell Athletic Bowl, endorsed the possibility of the move during a teleconference on Wednesday. "Orlando is a great town," he said. "I thought the people there that put on the bowl did a tremendous job with all the accommodations and how they handled our team and what they did with our team, and they were very easy to work with. And then Orlando itself, you've got so much going on in Orlando that your fans and everybody that's traveling with you, they have a wonderful time. I know my family really, really enjoyed it."

Charlotte's Bank of America Stadium was originally scheduled to host this year's conference title game. It had held the championship game, first played in 2005, since 2010 and was expected to do so through 2019.

The stadium, which also hosts the Citrus Bowl on New Year's Eve each year, underwent a $207 million renovation completed in November 2014.

This is the sixth year the championship game will be played in Florida. Jacksonville hosted the first three years and Tampa hosted in 2008 and 2009.

The Charlotte Sports Foundation estimated that total economic impact of 2015's football championship in which Clemson defeated North Carolina was $32.4 million.

The football championship game is one of seven neutral-site championships that will move out of North Carolina, and more may land in Florida. The Central Florida Sports Commission announced on Facebook shortly after the ACC's decision to move events that it would bid for other relocating ACC and NCAA events as well.

The ACC is offering a 100 percent refund to those who had already purchased tickets to the title game in Charlotte. Fans who had previously purchased tickets will also have priority when buying tickets at the new venue before they go on sale to the general public.