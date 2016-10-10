Sego, Williams, Savoy power Kadena past Singapore 45-6

Singapore QB Austin Napierski gets wrapped up by Kadena's Brayden Frederick as Panthers teammate Uriah Morris comes in to help on Oct. 10, 2016.

KADENA AIR BASE, Okinawa — Kadena tuned up for its critical Saturday showdown at American School In Japan by clipping Singapore’s All-Star Eagles in the Panthers’ fourth one-sided victory of the season.

Cody Sego ran for a touchdown and passed for another, and three running backs ran for TDs as Kadena cruised to a 45-6 victory in a rare Monday afternoon contest on Columbus Day. The game was played with a running clock from just before halftime.

It was the second of three games in a tiring of 15-day stretch for Kadena. Coach Sergio Mendoza said Singapore gave the Panthers a solid test in preparation for the ASIJ game despite the lopsided score.

“They’re strong, they’re tough; we needed a game like this to test ourselves. This is the most physical team we’ve played,” Mendoza said. “It’s always tough when you go on the road. There are always challenges when you don’t travel. Staying focused. Being resilient.”

Sego scored Kadena’s first touchdown on a 1-yard sneak, then passed 44 yards to Donte Savoy for a score. Savoy caught two passes for 107 yards Sego finished 5-for-8 for 144 yards, and is 14-for-31 for 313 yards and four TDs and has 219 yards and seven scores on 18 carries this season.

Jericho Williams scored on runs of 16 and 11 yards and finished with 100 yards on six attempts, giving him 339 yards and four TDs on 39 tries this season.

Abe Patterson ran 6 yards for a score and recorded a quarterback sack. Marquise Thompson added 58 yards and a touchdown on four carries. Uriah Morris recovered a Singapore fumble.

The Panthers’ defense held the Eagles to 195 yards, all but 12 on the ground. Fullback Matthew Meehan led the Eagles with 98 yards on 17 carries, including a 17-yard TD run. William DiBiagio added 77 yards on seven carries.

“We have some work to do on defensive discipline, gap control, we have to do a better job controlling the line of scrimmage,” Eagles assistant coach Scott Marshall said. “We had a few missed tackles on defense. And we also struggled to put drives together.”

The Eagles are a combined squad of players from the Singapore American Football League, the gridiron arm of the Singapore American Community Action Council. Though not affiliated with Singapore American School, the SAFL uses the school’s facilities and wears the school mascot.

The Eagles next visit Kubasaki on Friday before heading to Dubai for a game next month. The Eagles also play games against American football teams in Australia.

“Kubasaki is going to have its hands full,” Mendoza said.

