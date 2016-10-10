Sailor dies in Columbus Day ‘diving mishap’ on Okinawa

CAMP FOSTER, Okinawa — The Marine Corps is withholding the name of a sailor who died in an “apparent diving mishap” Monday morning on Okinawa pending next-of-kin notification.

The sailor, who was assigned to 3rd Medical Battalion, 3rd Marine Logistics Group, III Marine Expeditionary Force, died at approximately 10 a.m. at Mermaid Grotto in Manzo-Mo, Okinawa, a Marine Corps statement said.

No further details were available, but an investigation into the cause of death is underway.

Mermaid Grotto is a diving spot popular with locals and Americans alike. The interior pools teem with colorful tropical fish and are protected by over-arching rock formations.

“The thoughts and prayers of the entire command are with the sailor’s family, friends and unit service members,” the statement said.

